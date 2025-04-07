  • home icon
  "This guy is as smart as it comes" - NFL analyst bullish on Will Johnson for 2025 draft despite injury history

"This guy is as smart as it comes" - NFL analyst bullish on Will Johnson for 2025 draft despite injury history

By Arnold
Modified Apr 07, 2025 14:59 GMT
NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn
NFL analyst bullish on Will Johnson for 2025 draft despite injury history

Will Johnson is tipped as an early pick in this year's NFL draft. However, there have been some concerns around the Michigan defensive back due to his injury history.

Nonetheless, PFF analyst Max Chadwick believes that Johnson will be a success in the big league due to his understanding of the game:

"Will Johnson, who is our collective No. 2 corner in this year's class, I still love this guy. I think this guy is as smart as it comes as a corner. Outstanding, outstanding play recognition. I was watching his tape, even from his freshman year, because I turned that on too, he recognizes routes at such a high level."
Chadwick also addressed Johnson's injury woes from his final collegiate season.

"I do think injuries were a big part of this [past] season," Chadwick said. "And I do think he suffered a lot of injuries, though. Not just the turf toe. He has been a dominant player in college football."
Johnson began his college career at Michigan in 2022 and played three seasons with the Wolverines.

However, Johnson missed the second half of the 2024 season due to a turf toe injury. He was also dealt another setback with a hamstring injury, which didn't allow him to participate in the physical drills at the Scouting Combine in February or at Michigan's pro day on March 21.

Will Johnson won the national championship at Michigan

Michigan DB Will Johnson - Source: Imagn
Michigan DB Will Johnson - Source: Imagn

Johnson won the national championship at Michigan in his second season. The Wolverines beat Washington in the national title game in January last year, and Johnson won the defensive MVP award in that matchup.

In his final year at Michigan, Johnson played in six games, finishing with 14 tackles and returning both of his interceptions for touchdowns. The Wolverines eventually failed to defend their regular-season title and the national title, and finished with an 8-5 record in 2024.

Across his Michigan career, Johnson recorded 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions 10 passes defended and three interception touchdowns. Now, it remains to be seen where he will land in the NFL.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
हिन्दी