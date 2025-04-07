"This guy is as smart as it comes" - NFL analyst bullish on Will Johnson for 2025 draft despite injury history

Will Johnson is tipped as an early pick in this year's NFL draft. However, there have been some concerns around the Michigan defensive back due to his injury history.

Ad

Nonetheless, PFF analyst Max Chadwick believes that Johnson will be a success in the big league due to his understanding of the game:

"Will Johnson, who is our collective No. 2 corner in this year's class, I still love this guy. I think this guy is as smart as it comes as a corner. Outstanding, outstanding play recognition. I was watching his tape, even from his freshman year, because I turned that on too, he recognizes routes at such a high level."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chadwick also addressed Johnson's injury woes from his final collegiate season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I do think injuries were a big part of this [past] season," Chadwick said. "And I do think he suffered a lot of injuries, though. Not just the turf toe. He has been a dominant player in college football."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnson began his college career at Michigan in 2022 and played three seasons with the Wolverines.

However, Johnson missed the second half of the 2024 season due to a turf toe injury. He was also dealt another setback with a hamstring injury, which didn't allow him to participate in the physical drills at the Scouting Combine in February or at Michigan's pro day on March 21.

Will Johnson won the national championship at Michigan

Michigan DB Will Johnson - Source: Imagn

Johnson won the national championship at Michigan in his second season. The Wolverines beat Washington in the national title game in January last year, and Johnson won the defensive MVP award in that matchup.

Ad

In his final year at Michigan, Johnson played in six games, finishing with 14 tackles and returning both of his interceptions for touchdowns. The Wolverines eventually failed to defend their regular-season title and the national title, and finished with an 8-5 record in 2024.

Across his Michigan career, Johnson recorded 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, nine interceptions 10 passes defended and three interception touchdowns. Now, it remains to be seen where he will land in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft