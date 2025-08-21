"This is a hand job to Jerry Jones": Brett Favre's biographer rips into Netflix's Cowboys documentary over false portrayal and fabricating lies

Sports writer and biographer Jeff Pearlman has issued a scathing criticism of the Netflix docuseries on Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” centered on the billionaire and the Cowboys’ dominance of the 1990s following his purchase of the franchise in 1989.Pearlman is the author of the 2008 bestseller, “Boys Will Be Boys: The Glory Days and Party Nights of the Dallas Cowboys Dynasty.” The author, whose book covered the same subjects and period as the docuseries, criticized the Skydance production for inaccurate depictions of some events.In a video posted on his TikTok account, Pearlman, who also wrote Brett Favre’s 2016 biography, “Gunslinger,” claimed the docuseries was based on his book. He said:“A couple of things: No. 1, I know they used my book. It’s clear that Skydance used my book… It’s OK. Fine. Whatever.”View on TikTokHe continued:“Jerry Jones taking credit for the Herschel Walker trade is ridiculous. It’s not a ‘we.’ It was Jimmy (Johnson). It was zero percent, Jerry. Jerry didn’t even know what the hell was going on. It was a Jimmy Johnson trade. The organization of the trade was Jimmy. The value for the picks for the players they acquired was Jimmy. And so far, this whole documentary is just a hand job to Jerry Jones. It actually is infuriating.”Safe to say Pearlman did not hold back on his sentiments, ripping apart the docuseries at every turn possible.Jerry Jones’ quiet start to life with Dallas CowboysIn 36 years as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones has built the franchise up to a $10.1 billion empire. Although the franchise has not been enjoying the level of success it did in the 1990s, its commercial value has continued to grow.It did not start easily for Jones at the helm of the Cowboys. He fired the team’s only coach until that point, Tom Landry, replacing him with his college teammate Jimmy Johnson. His first season saw the team finish 1-15, its worst finish since its inaugural season in 1960.He was able to quickly turn things around, however, winning two successive Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993. A dispute between Jones and Johnson led to the latter’s resignation only weeks after their 1993 Super Bowl triumph.Jones replaced his old teammate with Barry Switzer, who also led the Cowboys to a Super Bowl win in 1995. Since 2020, the billionaire has owned the Cowboys for longer than all of the previous owners combined.