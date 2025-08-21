  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This is a hand job to Jerry Jones": Brett Favre's biographer rips into Netflix's Cowboys documentary over false portrayal and fabricating lies

"This is a hand job to Jerry Jones": Brett Favre's biographer rips into Netflix's Cowboys documentary over false portrayal and fabricating lies

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 21, 2025 19:53 GMT
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Sports writer and biographer Jeff Pearlman has issued a scathing criticism of the Netflix docuseries on Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” centered on the billionaire and the Cowboys’ dominance of the 1990s following his purchase of the franchise in 1989.

Ad

Pearlman is the author of the 2008 bestseller, “Boys Will Be Boys: The Glory Days and Party Nights of the Dallas Cowboys Dynasty.” The author, whose book covered the same subjects and period as the docuseries, criticized the Skydance production for inaccurate depictions of some events.

In a video posted on his TikTok account, Pearlman, who also wrote Brett Favre’s 2016 biography, “Gunslinger,” claimed the docuseries was based on his book. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“A couple of things: No. 1, I know they used my book. It’s clear that Skydance used my book… It’s OK. Fine. Whatever.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

He continued:

“Jerry Jones taking credit for the Herschel Walker trade is ridiculous. It’s not a ‘we.’ It was Jimmy (Johnson). It was zero percent, Jerry. Jerry didn’t even know what the hell was going on. It was a Jimmy Johnson trade. The organization of the trade was Jimmy. The value for the picks for the players they acquired was Jimmy. And so far, this whole documentary is just a hand job to Jerry Jones. It actually is infuriating.”
Ad

Safe to say Pearlman did not hold back on his sentiments, ripping apart the docuseries at every turn possible.

Jerry Jones’ quiet start to life with Dallas Cowboys

In 36 years as the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones has built the franchise up to a $10.1 billion empire. Although the franchise has not been enjoying the level of success it did in the 1990s, its commercial value has continued to grow.

Ad

It did not start easily for Jones at the helm of the Cowboys. He fired the team’s only coach until that point, Tom Landry, replacing him with his college teammate Jimmy Johnson. His first season saw the team finish 1-15, its worst finish since its inaugural season in 1960.

He was able to quickly turn things around, however, winning two successive Super Bowls in 1992 and 1993. A dispute between Jones and Johnson led to the latter’s resignation only weeks after their 1993 Super Bowl triumph.

Jones replaced his old teammate with Barry Switzer, who also led the Cowboys to a Super Bowl win in 1995. Since 2020, the billionaire has owned the Cowboys for longer than all of the previous owners combined.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications