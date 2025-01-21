"This would be a HUGE hire" - Bears fans hyped up over team zeroing in on Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator

On Monday, the Chicago Bears announced they are hiring Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the franchise's new head coach. The 38-year-old was linked to every head coaching vacancy but the Bears managed to pip the competition and land the offensive mastermind.

There were reports suggesting that Johnson could consider staying with the Lions for another season. However, he has taken the job and has already picked his top choice for the defensive coordinator role.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Johnson wants the Bears to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen to lead the team's defense next season.

Fans on social media were excited by the prospect of the 52-year-old joining the Bears as the defensive coordinator:

More fans shared their excitement about the potential hire.

"This day can’t possibly get any better" - Remarked @noamfox

"This would be home run hire IMO" - Claimed analyst Mina Kimes

"Dennis Allen just could not get the Saints offense clicking, but that defense was respectable. This is an impressive first step for Ben." - Believes @PeanutChillman

