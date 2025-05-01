"This is insane!!!" - Darius Slay's wife Jennifer reacts as MLB fan suffers serious fall from stands mid-game

Steelers cornerback Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer, is in disbelief. During the April 30 MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, a scary moment transpired.

A fan fell about 20 feet from the stands onto the field during the seventh inning. The game stopped as medics and team staff rushed to help. The fan was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Pirates player Andrew McCutchen looked very upset and later said on X that he was praying for the fan and his family.

"Truly hate what happened tonight. Can’t help but think about that guy, his family, and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all," read his tweet.

Pittsburgh Steelers CB, Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer Slay, reposted ESPN's highlight of Andrew McCutchen's post on Instagram and wrote:

"This is insane!!! Prayers for this fan!!!"

She added a broken heart emoji and two praying hands emojis.

Darius Slay's wife Jennifer reacts as MLB fan suffers serious fall from stands mid-game (Source: via IG/ @ballin_beauty_23)

As per reports, the incident happened after Pirates' Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI double in the seventh inning.

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident, though officials currently believe it was accidental.

Darius Slay's wife shared her take on Shedeur Sanders getting pranked during 2025 NFL draft

On Wednesday, Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer, reacted after Falcons’ coach Jeff Ulbrich was fined because his son Jax made a fake call to Shedeur Sanders, pretending to be the Saints' GM.

Reposting the news on Instagram Story, she wrote:

"Wowwwwwwww!!!!!!!!!! I know dad pissed at his son. Dumbest call he ever made. And recorded himself doing it?"

Jennifer Slay rips Jeff Ulbrich's son (Image Credit: Jennifer/IG)

Looking back, during the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders got a prank call from Jax Ulbrich, the son of Falcons coach Jeff Ulbrich.

Jax found Sanders’ private number on his dad’s iPad and had a friend pretend to be the Saints' GM, saying Sanders was about to be drafted. But it was fake.

Interestingly, Sanders wasn’t picked until the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

Yesterday, the NFL fined the Falcons $250,000 and Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 for failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information.

