"This is insane" "These prices are nuts" - NFL fans lose it over $2990-worth tickets for Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving game

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys are set to clash in one of the three 2025 NFL Thanksgiving Day games. The Cowboys, just like the Detroit Lions, will take the field as they do every year, and this upcoming season, the Super Bowl LIX runners-up will be waiting.

This game is already drawing a lot of interest, which was confirmed by early ticket prices. Sports analyst J Tuck shared a screenshot of ticket prices on Wednesday on X. The prices go as low as $126, but they can go up to $2,990.

"Chiefs Cowboys .. ALREADY!! 😭😭😭," Tuck wrote.

Many fans expressed unhappiness with the prices they were seeing, with some saying they planned to attend the game but those numbers pushed their plans back.

"My mom said 'yeah let’s wait until the entire schedule comes out..' these prices are nuts," one fan said.

"We were so ready to take the family on the road from Topeka.....this is insane," another fan wrote.

"Was just looking to book two tickets might gotta wait," another fan said.

Others were surprised that ticket prices went higher so fast, gave tips to avoid these prices and refused to buy expensive tickets to see the Cowboys ruin their day.

"This is why you buy tickets the day before the game and never in advance," one fan said.

"Damn it was $300 when I checked earlier," another fan said.

Former NFL WR says Chiefs will never surpass Cowboys as "America's Team"

Ahead of this Thanksgiving Day game, a debate about the Kansas City Chiefs threatening the Dallas Cowboys' status as "America's Team" has sparked.

Former wide receiver James Jones chimed in on this discussion on Wednesday's episode of "The Facility," explaining why the Cowboys will never lose their importance.

"We talk about the Cowboys when they’re winning," Jones said. "We talk about the Cowboys when they’re losing. We talk about the Cowboys when they’re average. We talk about the Cowboys when they’re healthy. We talk about the Cowboys when they’re hurt."

The Cowboys have been the most iconic NFL franchise, while the Chiefs are the dominators of this era. Seeing them lock horns is exciting for fans, but many are fuming at ticket prices.

