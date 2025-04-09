“This isn’t an Instagram draft”: Daniel Jeremiah makes feelings known on star power of 2025 NFL Draft

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the depth of the 2025 NFL Draft is the star.

Jeremiah believes there aren't a lot of superstars in the draft or players people get hyped up about on Instagram. However, Jeremiah thinks there will be plenty of dependable NFL players selected in the draft.

“Oh my gosh. I’ll say that just the overall depth of defensive line was good. I think you’ll look around the league and there’ll be a lot of starts represented by this draft, and I’ve used the phrase Kay, ‘this is a starters not star draft.’ This is a draft to get you three or four starters you can rely on, they’re dependable," Jeremiah said on Up & Adams. "You’re not gonna be looking to replace them. But I don’t know this is a Instagram draft. I don’t know that we’re gonna be seeing highlights splashed all over the place from this group.”

Expand Tweet

It is an interesting take, as many NFL teams have said the same, that the depth and middle rounds are the real strength of this draft.

However, despite Jeremiah not thinking there will be a ton of superstars in this draft, the 2025 NFL Draft will be a great chance for teams to add more talent to the roster.

GM believes the 2025 NFL Draft has only a handful of star prospects

Daniel Jeremiah isn't the only one who thinks the 2025 NFL Draft won't have a ton of star players.

Instead, one anonymous NFL scout spoke to ESPN and claimed there are only a handful of true blue-chip prospects in the draft.

"There are four, maybe five, blue-chip players," one NFL general manager said. "After that, it's 40 guys with a late-first-round or second-round grade."

Other scouts told ESPN that they expect many rookies to contribute right away but won't be stars in the league. Instead, they will be valuable role players on good NFL teams, which are needed to have success.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

