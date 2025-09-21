“This is what Jordon Hudson wants to be”: NFL fans take issue with Carlie Irsay-Gordon as Colts owner listens to play calls on sideline

Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon was on the sidelines, wearing a headset and listening in on live play calls during the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. She was locked in, focused and fully engaged, much like a head coach or coordinator.NFL owners usually stay in suites or behind the scenes, but Irsay-Gordon was on the field, involved in the action. Once the video of Carlie, posted by the NFL on CBS on X, went viral, fans shared their opinions.&quot;This is what Jordon Hudson wants to be at UNC,&quot; one fan wrote sarcastically while taking shot at UNC HC Bill Belichick' girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.Another fan commented:&quot;The new Jerry Jones, Haha.&quot;A third fan wrote:&quot;It’s funny that she’s the owner but she’s cosplaying as a coordinator. Idiocracy.&quot;More NFL fans weighed in, commenting about Carlie Irsay-Gordon.MenXTok @MenXTokLINK@NFLonCBS Fine example of a Micro ManagerJimmy @Jimmy63614LINK@NFLonCBS Ok, this is extremely weird. I’d be annoyed if I were a Colts fan.Nytemareinc @nytemareincLINK@NFLonCBS She has done a wonderful job. She may be better than her father. Time will tell.After Jim Irsay’s death on May 21, the Colts officially passed into the hands of his three daughters. Carlie Irsay-Gordon became the principal owner and CEO of the Colts in June. Casey Foyt is the Executive Vice President, and Kalen Jackson is the Chief Brand Officer. The three sisters are keeping the Irsay family legacy alive. Their grandfather repurchased the team in 1972.Carlie Irsay-Gordon' s father Jim Irsay passed away due to cardiac arrestJim Irsay, longtime owner of the Colts, died on May 21 at the age of 65 in his hotel room in Beverly Hills, California. There was no autopsy or toxicology test, as the death was ruled natural by his physician.Irsay reportedly had a secret relapse in his final months, involving opioid pills and ketamine treatments under medical supervision. He battled addiction and chronic pain for years and was a vocal advocate for mental health through his charity, Kicking the Stigma.Jim took over the Colts in 1997 after his father’s death. He led the team to 10 division titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl win in 2007.