  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “This is what Jordon Hudson wants to be”: NFL fans take issue with Carlie Irsay-Gordon as Colts owner listens to play calls on sideline

“This is what Jordon Hudson wants to be”: NFL fans take issue with Carlie Irsay-Gordon as Colts owner listens to play calls on sideline

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 21, 2025 18:50 GMT
NFL fans take issue with Carlie Irsay-Gordon as Colts owner listens to play calls on sideline
NFL fans take issue with Carlie Irsay-Gordon as Colts owner listens to play calls on sideline. Credit: IMAGN

Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon was on the sidelines, wearing a headset and listening in on live play calls during the Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. She was locked in, focused and fully engaged, much like a head coach or coordinator.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NFL owners usually stay in suites or behind the scenes, but Irsay-Gordon was on the field, involved in the action. Once the video of Carlie, posted by the NFL on CBS on X, went viral, fans shared their opinions.

"This is what Jordon Hudson wants to be at UNC," one fan wrote sarcastically while taking shot at UNC HC Bill Belichick' girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another fan commented:

"The new Jerry Jones, Haha."

A third fan wrote:

"It’s funny that she’s the owner but she’s cosplaying as a coordinator. Idiocracy."

More NFL fans weighed in, commenting about Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

Ad
Ad
Ad

After Jim Irsay’s death on May 21, the Colts officially passed into the hands of his three daughters. Carlie Irsay-Gordon became the principal owner and CEO of the Colts in June. Casey Foyt is the Executive Vice President, and Kalen Jackson is the Chief Brand Officer. The three sisters are keeping the Irsay family legacy alive. Their grandfather repurchased the team in 1972.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon' s father Jim Irsay passed away due to cardiac arrest

Jim Irsay, longtime owner of the Colts, died on May 21 at the age of 65 in his hotel room in Beverly Hills, California. There was no autopsy or toxicology test, as the death was ruled natural by his physician.

Ad

Irsay reportedly had a secret relapse in his final months, involving opioid pills and ketamine treatments under medical supervision. He battled addiction and chronic pain for years and was a vocal advocate for mental health through his charity, Kicking the Stigma.

Jim took over the Colts in 1997 after his father’s death. He led the team to 10 division titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl win in 2007.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications