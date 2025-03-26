"This is just strange to me" - NFL analyst questions Giants' $21,000,000 Russell Wilson move

NFL analyst Ross Tucker believes the New York Giants signing free agent quarterback Russell Wilson is "strange." On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson had signed a one-year, $21 million with the Giants.

On the "Ross Tucker Podcast" on Wednesday, Tucker highlighted how the signing of Wilson was surprising.

"This is just strange to me," Tucker said. "I understand desperate times call for desperate measures and maybe he's the best the Giants can get. But just think about for a second that we know that Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll need to win this year. Maybe they'll still take a QB at No. 3, but their best chance to win is a QB that had less interest and got less money than Daniel Jones, the guy they just got rid of."

The move for Wilson is quite surprising as the franchise signed veteran QB Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal on Friday. Many fans and analysts alike viewed that signing as an indication that the Giants would attempt to add a rookie QB via the NFL draft later this April. However, with the recent Wilson signing, there are now questions about whether that is still the case.

It seems strange that the iconic New York franchise would sign two capable NFL veterans to simply draft a QB of the future, a move that would push either Winston or Wilson to the No. 3 QB spot on the depth chart.

In addition, Wilson's signing almost certainly closes the door for free agent QB Aaron Rodgers to sign with the Giants this offseason.

Russell Wilson can help the New York Giants offense

Should he start for the Giants next season, Russell Wilson will provide a considerable upgrade at the QB position from the 2024 season. Though he is no longer the elite Super Bowl champion player he once was, Wilson can still throw the ball and succeed in the right NFL system.

Last season, he led the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs and had 2,637 total yards, 18 total touchdowns and five interceptions.

Wilson starting for New York would also help WR Malik Nabers, who has already established himself as one of the best offensive players in the entire league. With Wilson's strong passing skills, Nabers is expected to continue to develop. Last season, he had 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

