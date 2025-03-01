"This kid is a stud, he carried AZ": NFL fans stunned as Cam Skattebo shows off insane vertical jump

Arizona State's running back Cam Skattebo shocked fans after registering a 30.50" vertical jump, one of the best among his draft position. NFL fans keep being surprised by some of the performances prospects are putting on in the 2025 NFL combine.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This number didn't go unnoticed by fans, and plenty took to social media to fire up the jump. Some were pleasantly surprised by his exhibition of athleticism.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That’s an insane vert!" another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others didn't miss the opportunity to mention several teams who could benefit from drafting a player like Skattebo.

"Running Back the Texans need no cap," one fan tweeted.

"Bo knows how to jump high! Jerry jones pay attention!" another fan tweeted.

"One of my "Draft Crushes" as a Vikings fan, between him, Neal, Jeanty and one of the Ohio State duos," another fan tweeted.

Ad

Skattebo posted the third-best vertical jump of the day, tied with DJ Giddens at second, behind Bhayshul Tuten of Virginia Tech (40.50").

During his two years with the Arizona State Sun Devils, Skattebo had 457 carries for 2,494 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. The senior running back could be a sleeper in the upcoming draft. However, based on the comments underneath his vertical jump video, many fans feel he could be a solid player in the NFL.

Ad

Which teams should target Cam Skattebo in 2025 NFL draft?

Cam Skattebo presents an interesting option for many NFL teams. Although he's not expected to be a first-round pick, some franchises could take the risk and draft him before expected.

The Tennessee Titans are among the teams that could land Skattebo after they parted ways with Derrick Henry after the 2023 season. Selecting him with the No. 35 overall pick sounds safer than using the first overall selection when there are better options.

Ad

The Cleveland Browns, who own the No. 33 overall pick, could hijack this potential Titans selection. Nick Chubb isn't getting any younger and was a shell of himself after returning from the gruesome injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.

The Dallas Cowboys, with the No. 44 overall selection, could bring Skattebo to AT&T Stadium. They missed out on Derrick Henry in the 2024 offseason and perhaps adding a young gun like Cam Skattebo would be the best option for the Lone Star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.