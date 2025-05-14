"This looks awful" - NFL fans react to Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale's first look as John Madden and AI Davis for "Madden" film

On Wednesday, NFL fans and movie lovers got their first look at some photos for the upcoming 'Madden' film. The movie is a sports biographical drama that, according to IMDb, "tracks Madden’s journey from humble beginnings to coaching the Raiders to the Super Bowl in 1976 and later finding further success on television, video games and becoming a reliable pitch man for a wealth of advertisers."

The first photos revealed that Nicolas Cage will star as John Madden while Christian Bale will star as former Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how the first photos did not look too inspiring for the film to be good.

"This looks awful, but Imma gonna give it a chance." one fan wrote.

"Christian Bale and Nick Cage in a documovie is insane. Hopefully, it's the good kind of insane though!" one fan added.

"How has this not been a bigger deal up until now? This could be amazing..... Or in typical Raider fashion it could be a beautiful disaster." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some NFL fans outlined how they were extremely excited to see the film and believe that it will be a great one to watch.

"This is the first I am hearing of this film's existence and I am absolutely sold." one fan wrote.

"Bale is one of the 🐐 actors living today." one fan said in support of the film.

"i am unapologetically stoked for this." one fan wrote.

When will the John Madden movie be released to audiences?

At this time, there is no confirmed release date for the new 'Madden' film. However, further details about the plot, the release date, and the cast are expected to be released to the public as the film moves into production.

According to IMDb, the film is set to be directed by David O. Russell and to also feature Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller, and Dan Matteucci. The film will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Espace Artists, and MGM television, amongst a few other companies, and will reportedly have a budget of $75 million.

