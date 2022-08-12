"This makes Tom Brady look bad" - Peter King goes off on NFL GOAT for role in Dolphins tampering scandal

A media member called out Tom Brady for his involvement in the Dolphins tampering scandal brought upon by owner Stephen Ross.

Peter King believes that there's no coming back from this one for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning signal-caller. He went on to say that he plays by a different set of rules because of who he is.

As King says, this makes Brady look bad on several different levels:

“This makes Tom Brady look bad, obviously, like it’s OK for him to play by a different set of rules because he’s Tom Brady. Maybe he knew this was coming, and that’s why he’s had one press availability in training camp, and none since this news came down Tuesday. Whenever he does speak, this is going to be very hard to justify in any way.”

As for the rest of the equation, King believes the NFL let Ross, the 82-year-old multi-billionaire, off easy with his suspension without pay until mid-October:

“Ross denied virtually everything and seemed outraged at his organization being found guilty of tampering. But he’s lucky the league’s investigation gave him a pass on what could have made the NFL force him to sell the team — charges by Brian Flores that the owner offered him $100,000 per game to lose in order to better their draft position."

Tom Brady to the Dolphins is all but dead now

The true test of what advanced rules the quarterback plays by will be to see if he can still end up joining a franchise that the world knows he tampered with.

Drew Garrison @DrewGarrison So the league says the Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady.



Brady was reportedly offered ownership in the Dolphins. Then he retired. An investigation starts and he goes back to Tampa.



Now the Bucs are having joint practices with Miami and Brady is away from the team for 11 days. So the league says the Dolphins tampered with Tom Brady. Brady was reportedly offered ownership in the Dolphins. Then he retired. An investigation starts and he goes back to Tampa. Now the Bucs are having joint practices with Miami and Brady is away from the team for 11 days.

If he can still somehow end up on the Dolphins, the NFL would basically be admitting that Brady can do just about whatever he wants.

Given Brian Flores' pending lawsuit with the league, it's unlikely Roger Goodell would allow Brady to still end up with the franchise he was so blatantly breaking the rules with.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers