"This man really hates Dak" - NFL fans react to LeSean McCoy's comments on Cowboys QB following Joe Milton trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to upgrade their quarterback room as they traded a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the New England Patriots for Joe Milton and a seventh-round pick. While Milton is expected to serve as Dak Prescott's backup, LeSean McCoy believes that he will eventually claim the starting role.

Speaking on The Facility on Thursday, the retired six-time Pro Bowl RB stated:

"I'm going to be honest with you, man, listen, if Dak Prescott has a postseason like he's always had, going into next year, Dak, find a realtor because Joe Milton got talent, he can play. And I'll say this - y'all laugh and all that - I've seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money and they move on from them."

Check out LeSean McCoy's on the Dallas Cowboys moving on from Dak Prescott below:

Fans shared their reactions to McCoy's comments. @_JimminyCricket believes that the two-time first-team All-Pro hates Prescott:

"Damn This man really hate Dak Haha"

@Shoesnsports_ claimed a similar statement was made about another former Cowboys QB:

"We just did this.. “Dak Prescott, find a realtor. Because {Trey Lance} is going to take your job.”

@rkuhn5167 suggested that the two-time Super Bowl champion is a hypocrite:

"He hates Justin Fields and drags him every chance he gets. But gives Milton all the credit in the world? 😆"

@ShawnIsShady agreed with McCoy's assessment:

"Rare shady W, Dak a bum"

@DonJamesSports shared that Milton looks better under center:

"Watched him throw this off-season he looks like a new man behind center honestly but still think it’s Dakota’s team for now"

@BoomstickMafia stated that the former sixth-round pick would be starting for the Patriots if he could play:

"If he could play, he would be starting in NE. What a lousy take."

LeSean McCoy suggested the Dallas Cowboys find Dak Prescott's replacement prior to Joe Milton trade

While Dak Prescott agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2024 season, his season ended after just eight games due to a hamstring injury.

LeSean McCoy recently suggested that the franchise should look to find his replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft. Speaking on The Facility in March, he stated:

"The last few times the Cowboys been to the playoffs, who's fault has it been, why they lose? So Dak's the issue why they lose... Just give me one reason and not stand to ownership, because that's the easy way out, give me one reason other than ownership why they be losing...

"If you give Tony Romo some of the teams that Dak had, the nine All-Pros, things might've been a little different."

Check out LeSean McCoy's comments on Dak Prescott below:

McCoy added that you can land a franchise quarterback even if that is not your intent. He brought up how Brock Purdy was not expected to amount to much, yet overtook third-overall pick Trey Lance as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback.

