"This is managerial malpractice": Emmanuel Acho rips into Giants management for benching Daniel Jones

The Daniel Jones era might be ending. The Giants quarterback has been benched, leaving the duties for Tommy DeVito to take over. Some fans are celebrating the move, calling it long overdue. Others are calling the entire situation a mess. Speaking on "The Facility," NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho demolished the state of the team, reminding fans of what happened with Saquon Barkley.

"This is managerial malpractice, what you are seeing from the New York Giants. I would suggest that the managers of this team shouldn't even be able to manage for the time being, if ever again in the NFL. ... Just four months ago, GM Joe Schoen said, 'You're paying a guy, Daniel Jones, $40 million, it's not to hand it off to a $12 million back,'" he said.

"Let's put a name on that $12 million back. That $12 million back [is] Saquon Barkley — the guy that you just let walk out of the building, one of the most talented players in his prime in the NFL. Malpractice by the managerial staff, malpractice by the New York Giants."

With Saquon Barkley gone, the Giants decided to turn toward Malik Nabers and by extension, Daniel Jones. It hasn't worked out with the team sliding to 2-8 at the bottom of the NFC.

Giants continue pace to get great shot at Daniel Jones replacement

The New York Giants will have a different quarterback under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but it most likely won't be the same player next year. The Giants are making it clear that they are looking elsewhere for a spark and could have the perfect situation lining up for a long-term solution.

At their 2-8 record, the Giants have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, per NFL media. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars are ahead of the Giants. With the last two No. 2 overall picks proving to be a wise return on investment at quarterback, the Giants seemingly have a shot to land their quarterback of the future.

Of course, they will need to keep losing and pull the trigger in April, but a road exists nonetheless.

