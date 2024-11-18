  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This is managerial malpractice": Emmanuel Acho rips into Giants management for benching Daniel Jones

"This is managerial malpractice": Emmanuel Acho rips into Giants management for benching Daniel Jones

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Nov 18, 2024 16:50 GMT
&quot;This is managerial malpractice&quot;: Emmanuel Acho rips Giants for unjustly benching Daniel Jones after Week 11 - Getty
Emmanuel Acho rips into Giants management for benching Daniel Jones

The Daniel Jones era might be ending. The Giants quarterback has been benched, leaving the duties for Tommy DeVito to take over. Some fans are celebrating the move, calling it long overdue. Others are calling the entire situation a mess. Speaking on "The Facility," NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho demolished the state of the team, reminding fans of what happened with Saquon Barkley.

also-read-trending Trending
"This is managerial malpractice, what you are seeing from the New York Giants. I would suggest that the managers of this team shouldn't even be able to manage for the time being, if ever again in the NFL. ... Just four months ago, GM Joe Schoen said, 'You're paying a guy, Daniel Jones, $40 million, it's not to hand it off to a $12 million back,'" he said.
"Let's put a name on that $12 million back. That $12 million back [is] Saquon Barkley — the guy that you just let walk out of the building, one of the most talented players in his prime in the NFL. Malpractice by the managerial staff, malpractice by the New York Giants."

With Saquon Barkley gone, the Giants decided to turn toward Malik Nabers and by extension, Daniel Jones. It hasn't worked out with the team sliding to 2-8 at the bottom of the NFC.

Giants continue pace to get great shot at Daniel Jones replacement

Daniel Jones at New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty
Daniel Jones at New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

The New York Giants will have a different quarterback under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but it most likely won't be the same player next year. The Giants are making it clear that they are looking elsewhere for a spark and could have the perfect situation lining up for a long-term solution.

At their 2-8 record, the Giants have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, per NFL media. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars are ahead of the Giants. With the last two No. 2 overall picks proving to be a wise return on investment at quarterback, the Giants seemingly have a shot to land their quarterback of the future.

Of course, they will need to keep losing and pull the trigger in April, but a road exists nonetheless.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "The Facility" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी