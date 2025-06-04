"This is a match made in heaven": NFL fans react to JK Dobbins linking with Broncos coaches for potential deal

JK Dobbins could become a new piece the Denver Broncos might add to Sean Payton's offense. After a solid 2024 season in which they exceeded expectations and advanced to the playoffs, they are bracing for another competitive campaign in the AFC West.

At this moment, they have RJ Harvey, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin in the running back room. Adding Dobbins will boost their running game, but nothing is certain at this moment.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that the veteran, who played with the Baltimore Ravens and LA Chargers, is traveling to Denver tonight to have dinner with coaches before a visit to the facility on Thursday.

Fans had a lot to say about it, with many showing their excitement about the prospect of seeing Dobbins playing in Denver.

"This is a match made in heaven. I would absolutely love this for both sides," one fan said.

Dev @RealBlackNo_R Ohhhhhhh that’ll be fire

Chris Spiering @Clutch__Chris That would make me very upset but a GREAT fit for Dobbins

Others said this would mean trouble for RJ Harvey, the running back the Broncos drafted in the second round of the 2025 draft.

Boobie Miles @funnybob90 Rj Harvey hype dead if this happens

TASPER @NTasper They don’t like what they see out of RJ Harvey to be a 3 down back. That’s what this means

JK Dobbins is a four-year veteran running back. He started his professional career with the Ravens in 2020, making a statement during his rookie season with 134 carries for 805 yards and nine touchdowns.

After playing only nine games in the next two seasons, Dobbins joined Jim Harbaugh's LA Chargers in 2024. He bounced back with 195 carries for 905 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Denver Broncos have a terrific offensive line that would give Dobbins multiple chances to dominate opponents. Bo Nix is a mobile quarterback, but adding extra help in the backfield could do wonders for the soon-to-be second-year playmaker.

Two more teams linked with JK Dobbins this offseason

Before the Denver Broncos, two other teams expressed interest in bringing in JK Dobbins. Following his solid 2024 season, the Houston Texans were rumored to have contacted Dobbins about a potential deal, but nothing materialized.

In May, the Chicago Bears were also mentioned among Dobbins' sweepstakes, with Chi City Sports' Stevie Pusch mentioning the NFC North squad as an option for the veteran.

"With (new coach Ben) Johnson’s desire for Chicago’s offense to be run-dominant, adding Dobbins could be imperative. (His) ability to handle inside and outside carries would be an ideal fit for Johnson’s rushing offense, as the scheme relies on running backs with universal ball-carrying traits."

The situation has changed now, and the Broncos appear to be the frontrunners in acquiring Dobbins' services.

