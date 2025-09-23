“This is one card Brian Daboll had to play”: NFL Insider breaks down Giants HC’s reason for handing reins to Jaxson Dart by benching Russell Wilson

The statement “this is one card Brian Daboll had to play” underscores the difficult position the New York Giants coach found himself in after a 0-3 start. NFL insider Dan Duggan used the phrase on X while reacting to the quarterback switch, framing it as a move of necessity rather than a creative strategy.

"There was no way he was going to leave the head coaching opportunity he sought for so many years in the hands of a fading Russell Wilson," Duggan wrote on Tuesday. "Daboll had to turn to Dart, the only quarterback the Giants have drafted since Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen took over four years ago."

Dan Duggan @DDuggan21 This is the one card Daboll had to play. He wasn't going to leave the head coaching opportunity he sought for so many years in the hands of a fading Russell Wilson. Now we find out what Daboll can do with his QB:

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

His observation came as multiple outlets confirmed the team’s decision to elevate rookie Jaxson Dart into the starting role. The change comes with Daboll being under heightened scrutiny after a 3-17 stretch dating back to last year.

Russell Wilson briefly delayed that outcome with a 450-yard, three-touchdown outing in a Week 2 overtime loss at Dallas. He had red-zone struggles against Kansas City the following Sunday, including two costly interceptions.

The Giants’ offense has ranked near the bottom of the league since the start of 2023.

Giants turn to sixth starter since 2022 amid quarterback carousel with Russell Wilson

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Jaxson Dart will become the sixth quarterback to start for New York since 2022, joining Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb. Team sources said Wilson will be active as the primary backup while veteran Jameis Winston moves into the third slot role.

The QB change followed a red-zone sequence on Sunday night in which Wilson threw the ball away on fourth down. Fans cheered when Dart entered for a second-quarter snap.

Dart’s debut will come against the undefeated LA Chargers at MetLife Stadium. The Chargers’ defense has allowed fewer than 300 yards per game through three contests, posing an immediate test for the rookie.

