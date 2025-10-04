  • home icon
  "This is one of thousand": Johnny Manziel exposes Browns' dysfunction via A.J. McCarron's failed trade to Cleveland over absurd reason 

"This is one of thousand": Johnny Manziel exposes Browns' dysfunction via A.J. McCarron's failed trade to Cleveland over absurd reason 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Oct 04, 2025 06:15 GMT
St. Louis Battlehawks v Birmingham Stallions - Source: Getty
Johnny Manziel exposes Browns' dysfunction via A.J. McCarron's failed trade to Cleveland over absurd reason

Johnny Manziel was joined by former Houston Texans quarterback A.J. McCarron on the "Glory Daze" podcast last Thursday. He discussed his time playing in the NFL while also recalling his failed trade to the Cleveland Browns. He also addressed the team's dysfunction as an organization.

Manziel exposed the Browns' dysfunction, stating McCarron's case was just one of several such incidents.

"For all you peolpe out there that question that the Browns organization was all fine and dandy during these times, ... Look no further than this story here. This is one of a thousand," Manzel said (Timestamp - 1:10).

McCarron highlighted the awkward situation that arose surrounding his trade to the Browns by the Bengals. He revealed that his agent had informed him about the potential trade, but the deal didn't go through. He also opened up about the involvement of former Browns GM Sashi Brown and ex-Bengals coach Hue Jackson.

"It was just weird how they did things," McCarron said. "Hue Jackson ends up after 2015, he takes the job in Cleveland. And then you got Sashi that's not a football guy, that's an analytical baseball guy. He's running things and Hue Jackson wants to trade for me."
"I get a call at 3:30. Deadline's at four. My agent's like, 'I just want you to know, your're about the traded to Cleveland. I was like, 'Oh s**t let's go.' And he was like, 'I'll call you back shortly. ...' And I sat there for another 30 minutes. And then I get a call back at 4:03 from my agent who said, 'It didn't go through.' I'm like, 'What the f**k you mean?' He's like, 'I have no clue. I'll figure out the details but Hue Jackson's p***ed. We're trying to figure it out.'"
"And then to find out that Sashi didn't send the fax, and then they tried to appeal to the NFL, and tell them what happened. They turned the appeal down and then the next day I gotta go into Cincinnati's complex, and nobody there talks to me. ..."
After this incident, A.J. McCarron filed a labor grievance against the Bengals and requested to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2017 season.

He won the grievance appeal and signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with the Bills in March 2018. He was traded to the Raiders by the team in September 2018 after suffering an injury in the preseason.

A.J. McCarron shares his thoughts on college football players in the modern NIL era

On the podcast, A.J. McCarron also discussed how things have changed since the implementation of the modern NIL era and new transfer portal rules.

The quarterback also highlighted how players are not afraid of being benched by their teams. He provided an anecdote from his collegiate career to back his claim.

"In this era of football, there is not a fear of the bench," McCarron said. "When you're getting paid, dude's aren't scared. Like hell, they're paying me, they're gonna play me. I'm not worried about the bench. Coach ain't gonna sit me no matter what I do. Hell I can go out and have six drops. Guess what? Starting lineup next week, I'm still gonna be there."
"I disclocated by damn shouler in the fourth start of my career. And I told Mike Williams, our tight end, I said, 'Dude I think I broke my collarbone.' ... And he stuck his hand in my shoulderpad and he's like, 'Oh s**t! We gotta tell somebody.' And I said, 'Shut the f**k up!' I said, 'We ain' telling anybody.' That was the fear of the bench though. ...I don't want an injury to put me out."
A.J. McCarron spent five seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He recorded 9019 yards and 77 TDs passing and won three BCS national championships with them

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
