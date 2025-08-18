"This proves they are babying Gabriel": NFL fans react as Kevin Stefanski refuses to blame Dillon Gabriel for awful INT during Browns vs. Eagles

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his debut for the Cleveland Browns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback led the Browns’ offensive charge as they beat the reigning Super Bowl champions 22-13.
Dillon led the Browns’ offense in three scoring drives, completing 13 of 18 pass attempts for 143 yards while playing the entire first half. But it wasn’t all sunshine for the quarterback, as he took two sacks for 11 yards and lost two turnovers: one interception, which led to a touchdown for Philly, and one fumble.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski defended the quarterback on the lost interception, blaming the wide receiver and tight end’s positioning. Fans are sharing their reactions to this, especially on X. Efeso100 wrote:
“This proves they are babying Gabriel.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
RUN IT BACK also wrote:
“So it’s not Gabriel’s fault for seeing it happen and throwing it anyway? He wasn’t FORCED to throw the ball there. He should’ve seen it was broken and threw it away. Crazy the double standards for these guys.”
Brutal commented:
“I don’t think anyone has argued that it’s not a broken play. They are saying it’s a broken play so don’t risk throwing it.”
Timothy Burkett also commented:
“Yes, that is true, but at the end of the day they didn’t force him to make that pass. As a QB he should’ve known better.”
Hybrid Global Ent wrote:
“Why do you people need excuses for every mistake he makes? This is what is wrong with most people. ”
Battery wrote:
“I know they are protecting their upper pick QB, but can we talk about his size though. I don’t think he can see downfield well. He is very small and if he plays Ravens, Rams, Vikings, Eagles defense don’t know if he would throw a pass.”
Kevin Stefanski addresses looming decision amid quarterback battle ft Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel is among five quarterbacks fighting to not only keep a spot in Cleveland’s 53-man roster but also to be the team’s primary quarterback. The Browns’ head coach addressed this competition following the team’s second preseason win over the weekend. He said:
“I think we will let it play out as we get closer to the cut down. Those are all conversations that we are always having, but those are tough decisions. You know, I’d like to keep everybody, but not realistic.”
Dillon Gabriel is competing with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, who missed Saturday’s game with an oblique injury.
"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension