“This ranking is horrendous”: NFL fans react to Micah Parsons’ position in NFL top 100

One of the top defensive players in the league this decade isn’t getting a lot of love in a recent ranking. The NFL’s top 100 list is released every year just before the start of the regular season, and coming in at #36 in 2025 is Micah Parsons. For many, that’s incredibly low, given what he’s accomplished, registering a dozen or more sacks in each of his NFL campaigns, earning four Pro Bowl selections, and being named a First-team All-Pro twice.“I have one non-QB rated higher than Micah Parsons. This ranking is horrendous,” tweeted one person.“Micah Parsons at 36 is quite the ranking, he’s such a beast on the field. Love watching him play,” added another fan.“He should be in top 20,” another person said on X.The Cowboys linebacker had 30 solo tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, plus two passes defended, which led many to believe he was far too low on that list. He dropped down 19 places from where he was a year ago, when he came in at #17.Underdog @UnderdogLINK@NFL @dallascowboys @NFLFilms Jerry is going to use this ranking in negotiationsNoam Fox @noamfoxLINK@NFL @dallascowboys @NFLFilms Who are the 35 players better than Micah Parsons!All Goats FF 🏈 @AllGoatsFFLINK@NFL @dallascowboys @NFLFilms Not Cowboys for much longer!Parsons was hoping to get an extension before the start of the regular season, but negotiations between him and owner Jerry Jones have not gone well, prompting the linebacker to request a trade.Given how much Jones is holding his ground amid all the chaos surrounding that situation, some believe Parsons may be playing for another team rather than play out the final year of his rookie contract.Parsons’ holdout could be costly to CowboysThe Micah Parsons matter is not the first time that the Dallas Cowboys owner has dealt with holdout issues. Like some of his past ones, though, the Parsons matter could cost the organization a lot of money, according to ESPN.“The Cowboys aren’t saving any money with their negotiating process. In fact, the delays and inability to get these deals done on time have cost them millions of dollars, significant negotiating leverage and untold amounts of goodwill with both their players and fans,” wrote Bill Barnwell on Tuesday.Barnwell believes that given what Parsons has achieved, most teams would’ve offered him an extension at the end of year three. Jones’ hesitation has seen him cough up a lot more money than he should have.During the Dak Prescott negotiations, Jones waited until after Carson Wentz and Jared Goff received massive contracts, pushing Prescott’s price tag up higher.The same thing happened last summer with CeeDee Lamb, as even Allen Lazard got a huge contract with the New York Jets. While ESPN doesn’t believe Parsons will go anywhere, he’ll surely get a massive payday coming his way sooner or later.