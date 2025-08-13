“This ranking is horrendous”: NFL fans react to Micah Parsons’ position in NFL top 100

  • home icon
By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 13, 2025 15:42 GMT
One of the top defensive players in the league this decade isn’t getting a lot of love in a recent ranking. The NFL’s top 100 list is released every year just before the start of the regular season, and coming in at #36 in 2025 is Micah Parsons. For many, that’s incredibly low, given what he’s accomplished, registering a dozen or more sacks in each of his NFL campaigns, earning four Pro Bowl selections, and being named a First-team All-Pro twice.

“I have one non-QB rated higher than Micah Parsons. This ranking is horrendous,” tweeted one person.
“Micah Parsons at 36 is quite the ranking, he’s such a beast on the field. Love watching him play,” added another fan.

“He should be in top 20,” another person said on X.

The Cowboys linebacker had 30 solo tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, plus two passes defended, which led many to believe he was far too low on that list. He dropped down 19 places from where he was a year ago, when he came in at #17.

Parsons was hoping to get an extension before the start of the regular season, but negotiations between him and owner Jerry Jones have not gone well, prompting the linebacker to request a trade.

Given how much Jones is holding his ground amid all the chaos surrounding that situation, some believe Parsons may be playing for another team rather than play out the final year of his rookie contract.

Parsons’ holdout could be costly to Cowboys

The Micah Parsons matter is not the first time that the Dallas Cowboys owner has dealt with holdout issues. Like some of his past ones, though, the Parsons matter could cost the organization a lot of money, according to ESPN.

“The Cowboys aren’t saving any money with their negotiating process. In fact, the delays and inability to get these deals done on time have cost them millions of dollars, significant negotiating leverage and untold amounts of goodwill with both their players and fans,” wrote Bill Barnwell on Tuesday.

Barnwell believes that given what Parsons has achieved, most teams would’ve offered him an extension at the end of year three. Jones’ hesitation has seen him cough up a lot more money than he should have.

During the Dak Prescott negotiations, Jones waited until after Carson Wentz and Jared Goff received massive contracts, pushing Prescott’s price tag up higher.

The same thing happened last summer with CeeDee Lamb, as even Allen Lazard got a huge contract with the New York Jets. While ESPN doesn’t believe Parsons will go anywhere, he’ll surely get a massive payday coming his way sooner or later.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
