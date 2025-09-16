"This is ridiculous," "How is it allowed?": NFL fans react to Tom Brady in Raiders' coaches booth for MNF game vs. Chargers

Tom Brady was at Allegiant Stadium covering the Week 2 showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. The retired seven-time Super Bowl champion is also a minority owner of the AFC West franchise.On social media, NFL insider Ari Meirov shared a clip of Brady calling the game from the Raiders' coaches booth.Fans were not happy with the fact that the retired quarterback turned analyst was allowed inside the team's coaches booth.Matthew Lownes @LownesMatthewLINKThe Fox deal has to end. This is ridiculous. He can’t be unbiased. It’s impossible.LeCurry @LeStephCurryLINK@MySportsUpdate How the fuck is this allowedJoe @JoeCoyne9LINK@MySportsUpdate This has to break about 15 different rulesMatthew (2-0) @compSciMattLINK@MySportsUpdate Conflict of InterestMooreTheBetter⚜️⚜️ @GoDucks280LINKhe should not be calling football games and doing pre game meetings with players/coaches if he’s doing this.JWAC @JwacReactionsLINK@MySportsUpdate How is he allowed to do this and work for Fox? Genuinely baffles meTom Brady signed a 10-year broadcasting deal with FOX Sports worth $375 million in 2022. However, because of his status as a minority owner of the Raiders, several restrictions were placed on him during the 2024 season.This prevented him from participating in various activities as an analyst. This included him not attending in-person or online broadcast production meetings while also preventing him from accessing team facilities, coaches, and players. The NFL constitution and bylaws also prevented the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion from publicly criticizing game officials and other teams.