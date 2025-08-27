Tom Brady shares his raw take as NFL lifts controversial media ban despite Raiders ownership

The NFL has given Tom Brady a pass for his second season working as Fox Sports' premier analyst. The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network to become Kevin Burkhardt's Sunday partner, but his addition to the star-studded Fox crew wasn't exempt from controversy.

Once NFL owners approved his purchase of the stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, some people raised their eyebrows, questioning whether Brady working as an analyst and becoming a minority owner would be a conflict of interest.

After the league banned him from attending production meetings with coaches and teams last season, they eased the restrictions and will allow the retired quarterback to attend these meetings, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

"The NFL will allow Tom Brady, Fox Sports’ top TV game analyst and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, to take part in production meetings with coaches and teams this season, sources briefed on the decision told The Athletic.

"In Brady’s rookie broadcasting year, he was banned from these information-gathering sessions for nearly the whole season. The rules were in place due to his ownership stake. The NFL relented for the Super Bowl."

Tom Brady reacted to the big news on his Instagram story by reposting a Bleacher Report's post and adding a fun message about the snack break.

"Rule update... Brady approved for production meetings, still negotiating the snack break, stay tuned..." he captioned the post, which also included tags for Kevin Burkhardt, Erin Andrews and NFL on Fox's Instagram accounts.

Credit: IG/tombrady

After retiring from the league in 2022, Brady was a sought-after analyst prospect by many. Fox Sports secured his services with a hefty deal, which might have put them in a complex position after Brady's 17-month purchase process ended.

He's now allowed to attend production meetings with teams and coaches, but Brady will still face restrictions.

Tom Brady won't be allowed in team practices

While the league made things easier for Tom Brady with this decision, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star will still be prohibited from attending team practices.

Brady will return to the broadcast booth on Sept. 7 when the New York Giants take on the Washington Commanders.

He had a busy offseason, preparing for his second season as an analyst and working closely with the Raiders' front office to assemble a competitive team in 2025.

