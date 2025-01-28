"This s**t gone work": Chiefs star issues rallying cry as KC preps for Super Bowl 3-peat

The Kansas City Chiefs will become just the fourth team in NFL history to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls on Feb. 9. The Chiefs will join fellow AFC organizations, the Miami Dolphins (1971-1973), Buffalo Bills (1990-1993) and New England Patriots (2016-2018) for this rare distinction.

Chiefs star Chris Jones is ramped up for the opportunity to win their fourth Super Bowl in six years and their third straight title. On Tuesday morning, Jones shared a post on his Instagram story with a powerful message looking to rally his teammates.

Image Credits: Via @stonecoldjones95 on Instagram

"Ain't no plan b, this s**t gone work," Jones posted on Instagram.

Jones couldn't get to Bills quarterback Josh Allen for a sack in the conference championship matchup, but kept the quarterback under pressure, recording two QB hits. Kansas City's front notched eight total hits on Allen, bringing him down for two sacks.

Chiefs favored over Eagles in Super Bowl

Entering the week following championship weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged as Super Bowl favorites over the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game. Kansas City opened as a 1.5-point favorite over the Eagles in their second meeting in three seasons.

Philadelphia met Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, ultimately suffering a 38-35 loss in Andy Reid and Company's second Super Bowl victory. The over/under for the matchup sequel is set at 49.5 total points, the same line as the AFC Championship.

The Eagles are coming off a dominant showing in the NFC Championship, topping Washington 55-23 on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia set an NFL record with the most points in a single game in a conference championship matchup. They broke the Buffalo Bills' record in the 1990 AFC Championship where they defeated the Los Angeles Raiders 51-3.

Philadelphia enters the matchup with an improved rushing attack compared to their 2022 team. The addition of Saquon Barkley has already managed to exceed expectations leading up to the biggest game of the season.

Barkley and Jalen Hurts will be tasked with overcoming Chris Jones and Kansas City's defensive unit.

