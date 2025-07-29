  • home icon
  • NFL
  "This is a sack in the game": NFL fans react as Shemar Stewart shines during Bengals training camp 

"This is a sack in the game": NFL fans react as Shemar Stewart shines during Bengals training camp 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:00 GMT
2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty

After weeks of negotiations, Shemar Stewart concluded his contract negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals. After disagreement in the contract language that voided guaranteed money under certain conditions, the 2025 first-round pick agreed to a four-year rookie deal worth $18.97 million.

Following the end of this contract holdout, Stewart made his way to the Bengals' training camp to join the rest of the team. On Monday, a clip of the defensive end from practice went viral on social media.

In the video, fans can see Stewart breaking up a pass attempt during a play. He showcased glimpses of his defensive brilliance that led to the Bengals acquiring him with the No. 17 pick in this year's draft.

Fans reacted to Stewart's performance at camp on X/Twitter:

"This is a sack in the game," one fan commented.
"Let's hope he doesn't get hurt. I would be a little more careful with him! How much training was he doing while holding out?" another fan said.
"I'll be bought once he sacks Lamar Jackson," a fan wrote.
"I'm telling you now he's going to be very good," another fan said.
"He's destroying Jake in real game here," one fan added.
"Don't know how the defense will be but I feel very confident the run defense will be much improved," another fan commented.

Shemar Stewart spent his collegiate campaign with the Texas A&M Aggies. During this three-season stint, he played in 37 total games and recorded 65 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and four passes defended. Last season, he helped the Aggies finish with an 8-5 record.

Shemar Stewart opens up about relationship with Bengals following contract standoff

Despite the uncomfortable situation, the defensive end said he has no grudges with the team.

While speaking with the press after his first day of practice, Stewart shared his thoughts about playing for the Bengals this year.

"I just needed to be on the field as soon as possible," Stewart said via CBSSports.com. "I need to start learning, start getting better. It's a long season ahead. I need to be ready.
"There was never me vs anybody. We just didn't see eye to eye at that point. At the end of the day, I'm happy to be a Bengal. I'm happy that I got drafted here. We have a long relationship ahead of us. There's no bad blood," he added.

The Bengals take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 season. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept. 7 at Huntington Bank Field at 1:00 pm ET.

