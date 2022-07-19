“This situation is disgusting” - NFL analyst hints that more Deshaun Watson lawsuits could be on the way

Deshaun Watson recently announced that he would sue the NFL if it was decided that he would be suspended for a year. The Cleveland Browns quarterback is looking at a potentially long suspension, thanks to a befuddling number of sexual assault allegations. Whether or not it will be a year-long suspension remains to be seen.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has already made the decision to sue the NFL in federal court if he's suspended a full season with the help of the @NFLPA , according to Yahoo. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has already made the decision to sue the NFL in federal court if he's suspended a full season with the help of the @NFLPA, according to Yahoo.

One NFL analyst believes there could be more allegations coming. The analyst also believes people's humanity won't allow them to move on before this is solved.

On the Bart and Hahn podcast, Randy Scott had this to say about Watson:

"The whole situation is troubling because now the shift becomes, as we're getting closer to NFL training camps, is people want to move on. People want to move on to football, and you can't. You can't, as a human being, move on. This situation is disgusting."

He doubled-down:

"The situation is grotesque. And I want to get back to the semantics here because we're talking about numbers of lawsuits versus number of women, and today settlements were reached with 30 women. Deshaun Watson has had 24 total lawsuits against him. So now four are outstanding because he did settle 20 of them."

That still leaves six pending lawsuits in which Watson could be taken to court. While the majority of the allegations seem to have gone away for now (as a result of being settled), there are still six key cases that could spell doom for the quarterback.

The Texans as a team have resolved 30 cases, and Watson has settled 20. There are four pending cases, but those other six loom large.

This situation continues to develop as the NFL has not yet handed down an official suspension.

Deshaun Watson and the NFL: A never-ending saga

The former Houston Texans quarterback has been all over the news for almost the last two years. It began when he publicly requested a trade from and refused to play for the Texans.

It got even worse when the sexual assault allegations began trickling in. By the time they mounted to over 30, Watson was as controversial as he was desirable for his playing skills.

Eventually, after several teams showed heavy interest (Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, most notably), the Browns landed the quarterback. The issues, however, were far from over.

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

The league is going to suspend Watson. The only question is for how long. They initially wanted a year-long suspension or worse, but that may not happen. There's no telling just how long he might be suspended, but one thing is clear. This saga is far from over.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far