“This is so staged”: NFL fans react as Commanders owner Josh Harris splurges $500,000 on Jayden Daniels football card at Fanatics Fest

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris made headlines on Saturday at Fanatics Fest NYC when he shelled out $500,000 for a rare Jayden Daniels rookie card.

The moment played out under the bright lights of the event's “Trade Night,” where top-tier sports memorabilia exchanges took center stage. When Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin asked for the most valuable Daniels card on-site, a collector presented a 2024 Panini Prizm Black Finite graded 9.5. The collector initially quoted it at $2 million, citing Daniels’ electric playoff run.

However, the real show began when Rubin floated a counteroffer: half a million dollars, plus a signed jersey from Daniels. Harris accepted, the collector agreed and applause followed.

NFL fans made their feelings known on X.

"This is so staged and corny," one fan said.

Scariest of Terries @Me43823499 LINK This is so staged and corny

"Pure stupidity," another fan wrote.

"Fanatics is the worst thing to happen to sport apparel and trading cards ever," a fan tweeted.

More fan reactions came in.

"Fanatics ruined team merch," a fan commented.

"1 of 1 graded at 9.5?" one fan wrote.

"Fanatics looking out for influencers," another fan tweeted.

Harris also announced his plans to display the card at Northwest Stadium next season.

Jayden Daniels discusses playoff heroics during leadership panel with NFL legends

NFL: Washington Commanders Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The card event was just one part in a busy weekend for Jayden Daniels. He emerged as one of the faces of Fanatics Fest alongside Joe Montana and Dan Marino. During a quarterback panel hosted by Taylor Rooks, Daniels reflected on his breakout rookie season.

When asked about his favorite highlight moment of 2024, Daniels pointed to the game-winning strike against the Eagles in Week 16, with the last-second touchdown to Jamison Crowder sealing the 36-33 comeback win. It bolstered Washington’s playoff hopes and marked its largest comeback in nearly two decades.

However, Daniels wasn’t just there to relive past wins. He participated in the Fanatics Games, a made-for-content competition pitting athletes and influencers against fans in skill challenges. Daniels also co-hosted a session on leadership with Harris titled “Command the Room,” which focused on accountability and performance under pressure.

Daniels is coming off a 12-5 season where he passed for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Commanders’ offseason additions of Pro Bowlers Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil add to expectations, with NFL analysts predicting a more explosive 2025.

