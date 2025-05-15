"This is stupid" - NFL fans react to return of super-late Monday Night Football doubleheaders 

The NFL released the full schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday. With the onset of a new season, the league is also bringing back Monday Night Football doubleheaders.

On X/Twitter, NFL insider Ari Meirov wrote about the return of doubleheader games for the 2025 season. He also explained that this upcoming season, it will be held on Week 2 and Week 7 instead of the traditional Week 1 slot, while maintaining the traditional time slot of 7:00 p.m. ET and 10:00 p.m. ET.

"The NFL is bringing back the super-late Monday Night Football doubleheaders- but this time in Week 2 AND Week 7, instead of the traditional Week 1 format from years ago: Week 2: Bucs at Texans-7:00 PM ET Chargers at Raiders-10:00 PM ET... Week 7: Bucs at Lions-7:00 PM ET Texans at Seahawks 10:00 PM ET."

NFL fans shared their thoughts and reactions to the Monday Night Football doubleheaders in 2025.

Some were displeased with the timings of these games:

"That's lame af," one fan commented.

"This is f***ing stupid," another fan wrote.

"Yes bc those of us that have real adult jobs want to stay up till 1 in the morning lmao swear these schedules have never been laid out in consideration for the East Coast," one fan said.

Others were excited for the return of Monday Night Football doubleheader games:

"I actually love this man. Late night football," a fan said.

"LATE NIGHT NFL GAMES ARE BACK," another fan commented.

"Much better then two games at the same time," one fan added.

Which teams will play in the season opener of 2025 NFL season?

The 2025 season begins with a high-octane showdown between these two NFC East rivals. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4. This will be the Cowboys' third appearance in a season opener and a rematch against the Super Bowl LIX champions.

During the 2024 campaign, the Cowboys lost both their games to the Eagles. The last time they won against their NFC East rivals was back in 2023. On the other hand, the Eagles will be looking to begin their Super Bowl defense with a strong start.

The Philadelphia Eagles versus Dallas Cowboys game will be broadcast on NBC and is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

