"This is super weak" - Cowboys star calls out Josh Jacobs as Packers RB stirs controversy with latest comments

Green Bay Packers star Josh Jacobs caused a massive stir with his comments in an interview with Milwaukee-based radio station 97.3 The Game on Wednesday. The veteran RB was asked about what the Packers' offseason priorities should be.

Rather than giving a diplomatic answer, he boldly claimed that the franchise is "two or three" pieces from being Super Bowl contenders. He then suggested that Green Bay's receiving unit wasn't talented enough to help the franchise win a championship and needed a superstar. Jacobs said:

"I think we need a wide receiver. A real WR1… I love the guys that we have in the receiver room, they all have the potential to be a ‘one’. But we need a guy that’s a proven one...

"Obviously, we’ve got a really young group of receivers. All can be really, really, really special, but I think personally we need the guy that’s proven to be a number one already. So, somebody we know is going to be a little bit more consistent.”

Unsurprisingly, Jacobs received flak for his comments about the Packers' receiving unit. Dallas Cowboys starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis expressed his disapproval on X about the running back's ill-advised take about his teammates. He wrote:

"This is super weak. Nobody cares about the locker room anymore."

Josh Jacobs was the Packers' primary skill-position weapon this season as he recorded 1,671 yards from scrimmage with 16 total touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Jayden Reed was the team's leading receiver for the second straight season. He finished with 55 catches for 857 yards with six touchdowns. The Packers have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021.

Dontayvion Wicks reacts to Josh Jacobs' comments about Packers WRs

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was the first Packers star to react to his teammate Josh Jacobs' comments about the team's receiving unit.

He reshared the clip on his X account and posted it with laughing and thumbs-down emojis, suggesting he disapproved of the running back's take.

While Josh Jacobs did add that Green Bay has several wide receivers who could go on to become superstars and the go-to option for quarterback Jordan Love, him claiming that none of them could make that leap next year was bound to upset his teammates.

