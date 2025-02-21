"This team is about to go 3-14": NFL fans in shock as Saints hire ex-Chargers coach Brandon Staley

NFL fans didn't hide their surprise upon learning that the New Orleans Saints agreed to hire Brandon Staley as their new defensive coordinator. Staley's last experience in the NFL wasn't good, and fans were not expecting to see him on the sideline for a while.

Staley joined new head coach Kellen Moore's coaching staff from the San Francisco 49ers, where he served as assistant head coach last campaign.

As soon as the news made the round on social media, many fans had something to say about it. Some were pessimistic about the Saints' chances to compete with Staley leading their defensive unit.

"Oh man this Saints team is about to go 3-14 at best," one fan said.

"Holy s**t the Saints might actually be the worst team this year 😭😭," another fan said.

Others offered a different perspective by saying New Orleans could be plotting something big for the 2025 NFL season, even if they end up being terrible.

"Yea we know they a** tanking in 2025 to go get Arching Manning in the 2026 NFL draft it’s a smart move if u ask me," one fan wrote.

"Saints gonna get Arch Manning then," another fan said.

"The Saints clearly don't want to win," another fan added.

The New Orleans Saints are in the worst salary cap situation in the NFL. They are $54,112,537 above the limit days before the league's new year starts. They will have to make moves in the coming weeks, including restructuring Derek Carr's contract or cutting Cam Jordan, one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

How did Brandon Staley fare the last time he was an NFL DC?

Although he possesses a 24-24 record as head coach and a 0-1 record in the postseason, Brandon Staley faced heavy criticism from fans during his last days with the LA Chargers. It's unclear whether he'll get another head-coaching job in the league anytime soon, but some believe he should stick to being a defensive coordinator.

During his last experience leading the LA Rams defense, Staley's defense allowed 18.5 opposing points (23.1 from the Rams) and 33 total touchdowns, while the Rams' offense scored 10 more.

He allowed a 35.41% third-down efficiency and 42.86% fourth-down efficiency. Brandon Staley is more valued as a coordinator, but he'll have to prove it one more time with the New Orleans Saints.

