"This team is made of glass": NFL fans react to Emeka Egbuka injury update after exiting Bucs vs. 49ers game due to hamstring issue

Emeka Egbuka suffered a hamstring injury during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers. He was the only starter receiver available for the day, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin absent due to injuries.The rookie finished the game with just two catches and 24 yards. He only had fewer targets than tight end Cade Otton. Despite his absence, Tampa Bay won its third straight game and moved to 5-1, holding a two-game lead in the NFC South over the Carolina Panthers.After the extent of the injury was confirmed, Egbuka was declared out for the remainder of the game, with the possibility of missing extra games in the upcoming weeks. NFL fans could not believe how unlucky the Buccaneers have been with injuries in 2025, despite their excellent start to the season:&quot;This team is made of glass&quot;, said one fan.&quot;The things Baker is doing without his starting cast is amazing&quot;, a second fan said.&quot;Hopefully just a short setback because the Bucs offense has been leaning on him heavy&quot;, a third fan said.Retail Investor Guy @RetailInvestGuyLINKSo many injuries today.Deevine.sol | Solana Summit Africa 🇳🇬✨ @D_deevinLINKMarv went down, now Emeka too? Bro, who’s next Brutus the mascot?? 😭The Option Trader and Dividend Investor @DividendInves11LINKBig loss for the BucsThe number of important injuries was not limited to the wide receivers. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were joined by running back Bucky Irving and cornerback Zyon McCollum in the list of important absences. However, they continued their winning run.Todd Bowles confirms hamstring injury, says there's &quot;no update&quot; on Egbuka's injuryAfter the game was over, the coach was asked about the severity of the rookie's injury. Bowles told reporters that no timeline was set, but confirmed that he suffered a hamstring injury.Former NFL doctor David Chao, who worked with the Los Angeles Chargers during his career, gave his prognosis on the injury. He expects the rookie to miss more than a week, stating that no hamstring injury can be healed in just a week:The Buccaneers will play the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints in the next two weeks before having a bye week. As such, the team could likely wait for Egbuka's return after the bye week. The Buccaneers will play the New England Patriots in Week 10 on November 09.