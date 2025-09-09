"This team is psychologically flawed": Skip Bayless puts John Harbaugh on blast after Ravens' historic 4th quarter collapse vs. Bills 

Sports commentator Skip Bayless didn't hold back in his assessment of the Baltimore Ravens and coach John Harbaugh after their historic fourth-quarter collapse against the Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL season opener. The Ravens blew a 15-point lead in the final minutes and lost 41-40.

Bayless said he still had a headache from watching the collapse and explained how the Ravens impressed and disappointed him. He said:

"I can't remember a game in which I gained so much respect for a team because after three quarters I said, 'This thing is over for everybody in the AFC, this is by far the best team in the NFL.' And I lost all the respect through the fourth quarter, slowly but surely. In the end, I sat back and I said, 'This team is psychologically flawed.'

“There’s something missing in the psyche of this team with the head coach, the quarterback, and the running back. Something is wrong.”

The Arena: Gridiron @ArenaGridiron “I still have a headache from watching that [Ravens] collapse last night.” @RealSkipBayless RIPS Baltimore after losing in the 4th quarter to the Bills on SNF 😭

He pointed to specific failures, including Derrick Henry's fumble after a routine handoff and Lamar Jackson's poor decision-making.

“Josh had gotten away with his lucky pass," the analyst added. "Kion Coleman caught in the back of the end zone a poor pass because Kion Coleman’s six four, and he is up on a six one corner.”

He also criticized the Ravens' defensive performance.

“They had a top ten defense last year. There is no pass rush, and there is no coverage whatsoever,” he said.

Bayless concluded his monologue with:

“Come on, Lamar, you just have to figure this out. Somebody has to say no to that, up forty to twenty-five, and Buffalo said yes."

NFL HOFer Cris Carter criticizes John Harbaugh after Ravens' collapse vs. Bills

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter was upset with John Harbaugh's coaching following the team’s historic fourth-quarter collapse against the Bills. Carter called Harbaugh’s coaching "inexcusable," especially his decision to punt on 4th and 3 with less than two minutes remaining.

“Harbaugh has been absent on the sideline for the last four or five years,” Carter said. “You can’t have that number of blown leads and be that good of a coach, and punt and be happy with punting to the defense.”

Carter also highlighted defensive failures.

“They don’t have an identity as a defense, and when you don’t have an identity, that’s going to dictate going for it more on fourth down even if your quarterback is compromised,” he said.

John Harbaugh defended the decision, but the criticism continues.

