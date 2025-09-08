  • home icon
  "He sounds like a covert narcissist": NFL fans torch John Harbaugh's bold promise after Ravens' meltdown vs. Bills

“He sounds like a covert narcissist”: NFL fans torch John Harbaugh's bold promise after Ravens' meltdown vs. Bills

By Prasen
Modified Sep 08, 2025 12:30 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL fans torch John Harbaugh's bold promise after Ravens' meltdown vs. Bills - Source: Getty

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens opened their 2025 campaign in the most gut-wrenching way possible. Lamar Jackson and co. collapsed late in Buffalo and falling 41-40 to the Bills on a walk-off 32-yard field goal by fill-in kicker Matt Prater.

Baltimore had everything under control. Jackson had guided the offense to a 40-25 lead with just over seven minutes to go, and the Ravens looked destined to start the year with a statement win. Instead, Josh Allen spearheaded a furious rally, and Derrick Henry fumbled in crunch time.

The Bills piled on 22 fourth-quarter points to stun Harbaugh’s team. After the game, Harbaugh tried to strike a steady tone.

“We’re disappointed but we’ll be fine. We’ll go back to work,” he told reporters.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He admitted considering a 4th-and-3 attempt but said field position made punting the safer option. That explanation did little to quiet the outrage. Fans flooded social media to blast the longtime Ravens coach, accusing him of stubborn decision-making and empty promises.

One fan said, “Another John Harbaugh 4th-quarter collapse followed by clichés. He sounds like a covert narcissist.”
Another said, "John Harbaugh decided to have Josh Allen decide the game instead of Lamar Jackson."
One X user tweted, "John Harbaugh needs to be fired immediately. These routine epic collapses are now well beyond the realm of bad luck and coincidences."
"Lamar is never winning a ring as long as John Harbaugh is his head coach," tweeted another.
"Ravens’ biggest problem is John Harbaugh," one more fan said.
"One of the most overrated NFL coaches of all-time," commented another.
For a Ravens team built to contend, this loss feels like déjà vu and the target on Harbaugh’s back has never been bigger.

John Harbaugh can't stop squandering double digit leads

Ravens once again snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. The franchise blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead in Buffalo. For John Harbaugh, this collapse isn’t an outlier; it’s part of a pattern.

Since 2022, the Ravens have lost eight games after leading by double digits.

These meltdowns have become the defining storyline from Miami’s 21-point comeback in 2022 to Cleveland’s 14-point rally last season.

