"This thing is probably moving towards a conclusion" - NFL analyst weighs in on Deshaun Watson's suspension following settlements

Deshaun Watson has settled twenty of his twenty-four outstanding sexual misconduct cases, a move which some have viewed as long overdue. Although this makes most of the cases go away. While the other four may go away in time this doesn’t mean the former Texans QB will see the field this season.

The NFL is running its own investigation into the quarterbacks off-the-field issues. What they find will determine whether or not a suspension is handed down to the Cleveland Browns’ new prized acquisition. NFL analyst Dan Graziano weighed in on the situation on ESPN’s morning show, Get Up.

"Well, I don't think it will impact the NFL's decision. I think it probably signals that Deshaun Watson believes this thing is moving toward a conclusion. The thing people have to understand about this process is it's new under the new collective bargaining agreement signed two years ago."

Graziano also pointed out how the latest NFL Players' Association agreement could determine his punishment.

"The NFL Players Association agreed to a neutral arbitrator for discipline on personal conduct policy. So once the league announces or decides what Watson's suspension should be, let's say they suspended him for a certain number of games, that goes in front of an arbitrator, retired US District Judge Sue Robinson."

Watson may still be suspended this year, even if all his pending cases are settled

While the quarterback is trying to clean up his legal issues, he might even accomplish that by the start of the season. The Browns are still trying to figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield, who they deeply offended by going after Watson. On top of this, they need to determine who will start at quarterback should he miss time during the regular season.

Jacoby Brissett seems to be the most logical solution. The one-time New England Patriot has had plenty of experience starting with the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins. His time learning behind quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Andrew Luck makes him a decent fill-in.

Listen to the full interview on BPA » Njoku is quickly building his chemistry with WatsonListen to the full interview on BPA » linktr.ee/BrownsBPA Njoku is quickly building his chemistry with Watson 💪Listen to the full interview on BPA » linktr.ee/BrownsBPA https://t.co/uBiqBZlrM6

If by some miracle the three-time Pro Bowler does see the field and plays through the entire season, the Browns could make some noise in the AFC. However, he has just as many playoff wins as Mayfield. It will be interesting to see what the former Houston Texans play caller can do with a good defense and a great running game in the backfield.

