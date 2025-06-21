"This is unreal": Jason Kelce's wife Kylie leaves ex-NFL DE Isaac Rochell stunned with her 'minivan mom' personality

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, introduced her fans to a new minivan. The mother of four shared a short video in collaboration with Toyota USA on Instagram, revealing the features of the Sienna minivan.

In the hilarious video, Kylie is impressed with the minivan, which boasts 18 cup holders, seven seats, and two sliding doors. The video has an overlay text:

"Introducing Kylie Kelce, Minivan Mom."

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell reacted to the video in the comments.

"This is unreal," Rochell wrote.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie leaves ex-NFL DE Isaac Rochell stunned with her 'minivan mom' personality/@kykelce

Kylie Kelce got back to work soon after giving birth to her fourth child. She was blessed with another baby girl, Finely "Finn" Anne Kelce, on March 30.

Her advertisement videos are popular on the internet. While she was pregnant with her fourth baby, she grabbed people’s attention with a hilarious video in collaboration with Liquid Death.

On March 18, Liquid Death and Kylie Kelce shared a joint post on Instagram, in which the podcast host hilariously introduced fans to the features of "Kegs For Pregs."

"Drink for two with Kegs For Pregs from @kykelce x @liquiddeath! Pregnant women need to drink a lot of water. That’s why we partnered to give birth to our first-ever Liquid Death Mini Kegs. These 5-liter kegs are ultra limited edition and filled with our chuggable still Mountain Water sourced from some of the finest mountain ranges in North America," Liquid Death wrote in the caption.

Jason Kelce’s brother, Travis Kelce, reacted to the hilarious video.

Kylie Kelce claps back at ‘thirst trap’ comments on husband Jason Kelce

In the June 19 episode of the "Not Gonna Lie podcast," Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, opened up about the thirst trap comments on her husband on social media. She asked the fans to "be respectful."

"We’ve got some people in these comments, they are f------ around,” Kylie said (via People). “F------ around because they’re saying things like how fine my husband is or they would like a piece, or they’re doing the little drool emoji. Imma need you to sit down, put your tongues back in your mouth and be respectful,

Jason Kelce and Kylie have been together for almost a decade now. They met on a dating app in November 2015, and after being together for almost three years, they tied the knot in 2018.

