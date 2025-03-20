Travis Kelce reacts as Kylie Kelce’s bold “Kegs for Pregs” campaign goes viral

Travis Kelce reacted to his sister-in-law's popular ad campaign. Kylie Kelce, who is expecting her fourth child with former Eagles player Jason Kelce, has recently collaborated with Liquid Death to promote their mountain water.

The company shared a post earlier this week featuring a pregnant Kylie Kelce flaunting her fully grown baby bump in the hilarious advertisement video. Along with the video, Liquid Death talked about its collaboration with Kylie in the caption of the post, writing:

"Drink for two with Kegs For Pregs from @kykelce x @liquiddeath! Pregnant women need to drink a lot of water. That’s why we partnered to give birth to our first-ever Liquid Death Mini Kegs. These 5-liter kegs are ultra limited edition and filled with our chuggable still Mountain Water sourced from some of the finest mountain ranges in North America."

The "Kegs For Pregs" campaign quickly grabbed people's attention on social media, and even the Chiefs' star player, Travis Kelce, reacted to it. He jumped into the comment section of the post with twelve laughing emojis.

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," Travis commented.

Travis Kelce's comment (Image Source: Instagram/@kykelce)

Travis Kelce and Kylie Kelce share a very strong bond. They are known for supporting each other.

In fact, during the 2025 NFL Super Bowl championship, the Chiefs faced the Eagles for the title, and Kylie, who is the biggest fan of the Eagles as her husband played for the team, shared an encouraging message for her brother-in-law. She said (via US Magazine):

"I am so happy and proud of Travis and the Chiefs’ accomplishments. I think that the opportunity to play for such a historic milestone [three consecutive Super Bowl wins] is incredible to be able to potentially witness.

"And I think that Travis has been there for his entire career, he has worked so hard and put in so much time that I am truly, as always, cheering Travis on. I love him, he’s my family. So I will always cheer on Travis’ accomplishments and hopefully successes," she added.

However, ultimately, it was the Eagles who won the Super Bowl championship, and the Chiefs lost their chance to make history by completing a three-peat.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife reacts to Kylie Kelce's popular ad campaign

The new ad for Liquid Death featuring Kylie Kelce has gone viral on the internet, and even Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, reacted to it on Instagram. She praised the campaign, writing:

"This is just simply brilliant 😂"

Kyle Juszczyk's wife comment (Image Source: Instagram/@kykelce)

Kylie and Jason have been blessed with three kids and are expecting their fourth child together. The pair welcomed their elder daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, in 2019, and two years later, they were blessed with another baby girl named Elliotte Ray in 2021. In February 2023, they welcomed their third daughter, Bennett.

