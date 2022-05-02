"This is such weird behaviour" - NFL fans react to initial rumors of Deebo Samuel possibly heading to Patriots

Deebo Samuel could potentially be heading to the New England Patriots, according to Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver claimed that Samuel was on the move to Bill Belichick's team and posted this on Twitter:

"Breakinnnngg NEWSSS @19problemz to the @Patriots WTFFFFFFFFFFFF."

He posted a second tweet that read:

"To Twitter world ! I’m so sorrry I love @19problemz and giving him hell problem causing more problems! I can’t help it ! Deeebo news gon break on its own"

However, there has been silence on the reported rumors Beckham Jr. tweeted about and many have claimed that it is fake news. Several media personnel came out and said that the tweet was not accurate.

This in turn led to NFL fans commenting on the rumors started by Odell Beckham Jr. One named Josh fan retweeted Beckham Jr.'s tweet with the caption "this is such weird behaviour."

Another fan posted that they didn't want Beckham Jr. to get their hopes up like that.

One NFL fan said that the receiver better be staying in Los Angeles to win another Super Bowl.

A Twitter user named Derrick said that this offseason has been wild.

A Patriots fan named Jordan said he wishes it was true but also claimed that Beckham Jr. was making a joke.

Another New England fan said that the apology Beckham Jr. added in his second tweet will be accepted if the free agent receiver plays in Foxboro next season.

A Twitter user named Ricky said that the only way for Beckham Jr. to redeem himself after his slip-up is to sign with the Patriots.

Another NFL fan posted and wrote that the receiver was being "weird."

A 49ers fan said that all will be forgiven with a photoshopped Odell Beckham Jr. jersey in San Francisco colors.

A user named Anthony posted and wrote that the receiver was attention seeking.

Could Deebo Samuel play for the Patriots in 2022?

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

New England could be a great landing spot for the troubled 49ers receiver.

Over the years, Bill Belichick has not been one to splash out on offensive talent, especially receivers; even Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith were big-money free agents. In Deebo Samuel's case, New England would have to give up a lot to secure the receiver and would then have to agree to terms on a new deal as well.

That is a lot to give up for a player many think will not play for very long in the league due to his playing style.

While Beckham Jr.'s tweet has now been proven to be untrue, it does give us food for thought regarding a move to New England for Samuel. Will it happen? While it seems unlikely, the offseason so far is proof that the move cannot be entirely ruled out.

