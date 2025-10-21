“This is WILD” “Go get Sheduer Sanders”: NFL fans react to Aaron Glenn's bold QB decision ahead of Broncos vs. Jets Week 8 game

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn is ready to hand the QB1 job to Tyrod Taylor for Week 8 against Cincinnati, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The potential move comes after Glenn benched Justin Fields at halftime of Sunday’s 13-6 defeat to Carolina at MetLife Stadium.

Fans on Tuesday on X reacted after the news broke.

“This is WILD,” one fan wrote.

Sansom Sports Media🏀🏈 @BracketNky @RichCimini This is WILD

“Go get Shedeur Sanders and let ride,” another fan wrote.

“Fields literally went to the worst teams possible for QBs man GGs,” one fan said.

Here are more fan reactions.

“As if he’s any damn better, man come on! @nyjets Go and get Kurt Cousins, Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Garoppolo or somebody. Y’all make it really hard to be a Jets fan,” a fan commented.

“0-7 so the Jets are deciding to give their 36yo QB a shot to see what he can do,” one fan tweeted.

“Justin Fields new head fry cook at McDonalds,” another fan said.

Fields managed just 46 yards on 6 of 12 passing before being pulled. He also took three sacks in the opening half. Taylor replaced him and threw for 126 yards on 10 of 22 passing with two interceptions. The veteran was more aggressive vertically, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt.

At 0-7, Glenn's team remains the NFL’s only winless team. The offense has gone three straight weeks without a touchdown and has put up just 17 points over its last two games. Fields is averaging 140.8 yards per start, with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

He was signed in March to a two-year $40 million contract that includes $30 million guaranteed (according to Spotrac).

The Jets’ protection issues have compounded matters. They’ve surrendered 20 sacks in their last three outings. It includes the six against the Carolina defense that entered last weekend ranked 21st in scoring and near the bottom in sacks.

Aaron Glenn changes course after downplaying QB debate a week earlier

NFL: Carolina Panthers at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Aaron Glenn on Oct. 14 dismissed speculation about a potential quarterback change, insisting he didn’t want Justin Fields “looking over his shoulder.”

That tune changed quickly after New York’s Week 6 collapse in Denver.

“We needed a spark at that time," Glenn said after Sunday’s game. "I felt it was the right time to do it.”

While he hasn’t confirmed who will start against the Bengals, Glenn told reporters on Monday that he’s consulting with staff and other coaches before making a final call.

“I’m not running away from the question at all,” Glenn said. “The thing is, I want to make sure I make the right decision, and I don’t want to make rash decisions either.”

Fields admitted that the benching caught him off guard.

“I can’t be mad at the decision,” Fields said. “I understand why. It’s life. It’s football. I’ve learned not to take anything personal.”

The Jets will host Cincinnati on Sunday before they head into their bye week.

