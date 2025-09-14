  • home icon
  "This will be last game that Russell Wilson plays": Adam Schefter breaks down Giants' approach with Jaxson Dart ahead of Week 2 game vs. Cowboys

"This will be last game that Russell Wilson plays": Adam Schefter breaks down Giants’ approach with Jaxson Dart ahead of Week 2 game vs. Cowboys

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 14, 2025 17:44 GMT
Russell Wilson is playing for his career as his New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys in what is going to be a must win game for the team. After his disappointing debut for the team last weekend, Wilson needs to improve.

However, there are many people thinking that unless a major improvement is seen from Wilson, his time is very much up. One people who thought this is Adam Schefter, who said the following on Sunday morning:

"Look, we all know Jaxson Dart’s time is coming, and maybe this will be the last game that Russell Wilson plays. But I can tell you that going into this game, that's not the way the organization is thinking. They are planning to have no sense of urgency. They want to take their time. They want to bring along Jaxson Dart slowly. Now, it's one thing to say that, and then if you go and you score a touchdown today, and you lose by 20-25, points, all of a sudden, maybe then is the time you make a quarterback. It's very easy to say. There's no sense of urgency. It's another thing to put that into reality. And I could just say that going in. They really do not want to rush the rookie along."
After Wilson's poor performance last weekend, the question is not if the Giants are going to start Jaxson Dart this season but when. Dart was drafted by the Giants in the offseason and is generally seen to be the future of the franchise.

Dart's strong performance in pre season only helped to cement his status as the next starting quarterback for the team.

However, it was expected that Wilson, being a veteran quarterback would provide some stability to the team.

This would allow Dart to develop on the sidelines and maybe make his debut near the end of the season when the Giants would likely be playing meaninlesd games.

This has not happened. Wilson is not the source of stability that the Giants thought he would be, and now Jaxson Dart is being seen as the last and only hope for the team.

Russell Wilson vs. the Dallas Cowboys so far

The New York Giants are currently playing the Dallas Cowboys. While the game is still young, one could already say that we have seen an improvement from Wilson.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Giants have a 6-0 lead thanks to two field goals. On both of their drives so far, Wilson have been able to take the team into the Cowboys redzone and has already thrown for 153 yards, nearly as much as he made in the entirety of the Commanders game last weekend.

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

