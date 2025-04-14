“This will never get easier" - Kyren Lacy’s father breaks silence with heartbreaking message after NFL draft prospect's death at 24

Kenny Lacy offered a moving message on mental health awareness after the loss of his son Kyren Lacy, a former LSU wide receiver and NFL draft prospect. Kenny's message follows police confirmation that the 24-year-old apparently committed suicide in Houston on Saturday night.

Kyren Lacy was among the Tigers' leading receivers a year ago, catching 58 passes for 866 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns. He had declared for the 2025 NFL draft in December and participated in LSU's pro day on March 26.

Sunday, Kenny Lacy made a Facebook post to parents about the importance of mental health awareness and how to have open communication with their children:

"Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don't be cool with 'I'm alright, or I'm good' when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small," Kenny wrote.

"Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This will never get easier, but we'll learn to live with it."

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office report released Sunday, officers responded to a call about a weapons disturbance Saturday night. Reports state Kyren discharged a firearm into the ground during an argument with a female family member.

LSU releases statement after Kyren Lacy's death

The Harris County report states that when officers arrived at the scene, Kyren had already left in a car. A chase ended with his crashing the vehicle. When officers came up to the vehicle, they found he had died of what looked like a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the pursuit.

LSU issued a statement on Sunday:

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Before transferring to LSU, Kyren began his collegiate career at Louisiana. He played three seasons with the Tigers, developing into a top receiver prospect. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had ranked him as high as the No. 6 receiver prospect in the draft.

