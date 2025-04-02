"This won’t go well for Jerry Jones" - Ex-NFL QB warns Cowboys GM over disrespecting Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta

Micah Parsons' impending extension news has dominated the Dallas Cowboys' offseason. The linebacker is keen on penning a new deal but the franchise has yet to offer him a suitable contract offer.

Owner Jerry Jones addressed the issue during an interview at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Florida but made some questionable comments about Parsons' agent David Mulugheta. He said:

"The agent is not a factor here or something to worry about. And I don't know his name... I'm not trying to demean him in any way, but this isn't about an agent. The agent doesn't have one thing to do with what we're doing when we get on the football field against a team. Micah does. To the degree I'm involved, I do." [From 0:23]

He added that the agent's involvement in the contract negotiations is inconsequential:

"The people that have something to do with what we do going forward relative to our fans and football are me and the player, not the agent." [From 0:55]

Jones' comments did not sit well with former Detriot Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky. He hinted that the Cowboys owner was causing trouble for himself with his unprovoked attack. Responding to analyst Clarence Hill's post on X, he wrote:

"This won’t go well for Jerry lol. Mulugheta is as good as it gets in that business lol."

Mulugheta's list of clients includes Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who signed the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history in the 2022 offseason, Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud, Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordan Love, among several other stars.

Micah Parsons defends agent David Mulugheta

Analysts and fans weren't the only ones who came to Mulugheta's defense. Micah Parsons also gave his agent a glowing review, seemingly hitting back at Jones' comments.

He reposted Clarence Hill's criticism of the Cowboys owner and wrote:

"Facts!! David is the best and I will not be doing any deal without David Mulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense I hired experts for a reason. There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract negotiation."

Jones hoped he could convince the linebacker to sign a new deal without his agent's intervening in the negotiations. However, the four-time Pro Bowler, who is seeking a $200 million contract extension, had indirectly informed the owner that Mulugheta would be present at every meeting they have.

