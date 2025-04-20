"This is so wrong," "Nasty work" - Cowboys fans blast Jerry Jones for handing Tyron Smith's No. 77 jersey to Saahdiq Charles

Tyron Smith retired on Wednesday after signing a one-day contract with the Cowboys. The franchise drafted the offensive tackle in the first round in 2011 and he spent 13 years with the team before playing one season with the New York Jets in 2024.
Smith wore the No. 77 jersey throughout his NFL career and many believed that the Cowboys might retire the number in his honor as an eight-time Pro Bowler. Instead, Dallas offered the No. 77 jersey number to new guard Saahdiq Charles soon after Smith's retirement. Fans on social media didn't take long to slam Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for not choosing to retire Smith's jersey.
"This is so wrong," a user tweeted.
"Nasty work," another added.
"I’m not a Cowboys fan but I feel like this is a d**k move by Jerry… Tyron is one of the greatest to suit up for ya franchise. Retire the number," a third commented.
Some fans were quite surprised by Jones' decision to offer Smith's No. 77 jersey to Charles.
"Jerry this is diabolical my guy please say it’s not true," one tweeted.
"This should not happen. Come on Jerry," a user wrote.
"@dallascowboys continue to embarrass themselves this offseason," another added.
The Cowboys are known for their long-standing tradition of honoring players, so the decision not to retire Smith's jersey and give it to Charles left many perplexed.
Charles wore No. 77 during his four years with the Washington Commanders from 2020 to 2023. He signed for the Tennessee Titans in Mar. 2024 but retired just before the start of the season.
In Mar. 2025, Chares announced that he was coming out of retirement and signing a one-year contract with the Cowboys.
A look into Tyron Smith's NFL career
Tyron Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, 13 of which came with the Cowboys and one with the Jets. He played in 9,961 snaps across 171 games. Along with eight Pro Bowl honors, he was selected twice as a first-team All-Pro.
Smith played 9,369 snaps across 161 games with the Cowboys. He protected quarterback Dak Prescott for eight of his 13 years with the franchise.
During the 2024 season, Smith played alongside veteran QB Aaron Rodgers with the Jets. However, New York struggled throughout the season and finished with a 5-12 record.
