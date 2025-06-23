"This is the year they get over the hump": Lamar Jackson's Ravens get Super Bowl nod from ex-Dolphins OT

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson got a massive rub from an NFL legend and former Miami Dolphins OT Terron Armstead, who believes the AFC giants finally get over the hump and win the Super Bowl next season.

Armstead appeared on "Good Morning Football," discussing Jackson and the Ravens' performance last season. Jackson threw 4,172 yards and 41 touchdown passes. However, it's been a while since the Ravens picked up the Lombardi. The former NFL OT believes that the upcoming season will end that drought.

"I would even go so far to say that the Ravens are on my way too early, AFC, Super Bowl favorite," Armstead said. "I can, I can see them coming out of the AFC, I think this is the year that they get over the hump. Lamar has been 'La-marvelous' throughout his career.

"He has been, and to your point, regular season, they have been, they have done really well. Postseason, not so much. But it's hard to even go back, even after, after heartbreaking in the playoffs, to go to pick yourself back up and go win the division again and again, it's hard to do and all. And that's the goal. Every year, you want to put yourself in position to win. "

Armstead recalled how the Ravens have been able to win their division in the past and have knocked out giants such as the Chiefs and Bills in the playoffs. The veteran addressed how cornerback Jaire Alexander's signing can be the missing piece of the puzzle.

"You get a sign like Jaire Alexander to come over," Armstead added. "I think he is that piece that put them over the hump. I think that that addition is the one to put them over the hump.

"It frees up Cal Hamilton so much he doesn't have to worry about the back-end coverage. So to be able to support in the run game, to be able to blitz and add pressure with the guys that they have on the on the outside, I think this is the year they get over that hump."

Lamar Jackson could be the reason Ravens signed Jaire Alexander

The Green Bay Packers released Jaire Alexander a couple of weeks ago. While the veteran CB was looking for a new home, the Baltimore Ravens' QB1, Lamar Jackson, asked his team's general manager, Eric DeCosta, to sign Alexander.

During the first day of the Ravens' mandatory minicamp, the two-time NFL MVP said:

"Go get him, Eric! Love all our corners, don't get me wrong, but go get him, Eric!"

Less than 24 hours after Jackson's comments, the Ravens announced the signing of the two-time Pro Bowler.

