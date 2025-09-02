"Those things are being drilled by Ben Johnson": Tom Brady reveals Caleb Williams' flaws being coached hard by new Bears HC

Caleb Williams is just a few days away from starting Year 2 under the Chicago Bears' new coach, Ben Johnson. On Monday, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady spoke with PFF's Chris Collinsworth.

During the interview, Brady shared his thoughts about Williams' future under Johnson. He also talked about a few flaws in the quarterback while being coached by a new coach to improve on his weaknesses from last season.

"When I saw Caleb play last year, when he was at his best, the ball came out of his hands quickly," Brady said (Timestamp- 45:55 onwards). "He was very decisive. He was getting to his reads quickly. And I'm sure Ben is going to try to say, he's looked at all the film as well.

"When Caleb holds the ball for a long time, it's not as good. He's got to drop back, he's got to evaluate the coverage. He's got to find the weak spot of the coverage and you got to make an accurate throw. And I'm sure those things are being drilled by Ben day in and day out. ... When you get a great teacher like Ben Johnson, that's gonna give Caleb the best opportunity to succeed," he added.

Last season, Caleb Williams could muster only a 5-12 record with the Bears. He tallied a total of 3,541 yards and 20 passing TDs while being sacked 68 total times on the field.

Ben Johnson shares his honest take on Caleb Williams' development ahead of 2025 season

Last Tuesday, the Bears coach appeared on ESPN's "First Take," where Ben Johnson talked about Caleb Williams' development throughout the offseason.

He said the quarterback had unlimited upside potential and believes in his ability to be successful on the offense this year.

"I don't want to even put a cap on it because he's got the ability," Johnson said (Timestamp- 2:20 onwards). "He's got a rare ability to throw the football, and I feel strongly about that. His decision-making is coming along. He's taken the coaching, myself, JT Barrett, Declan Doyle, all these guys that we have in the quarterback room, he's taking that and he's working to apply it.

"Now, is it coming so fast that we feel like he's going to be at his ceiling this year? No, absolutely not. But he's getting better every single day," he added.

The Bears kick things off with a season opener against divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, on Sept. 8 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC Network at 8:15 p.m. ET.

