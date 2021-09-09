Dallas Cowboys: Three bold predictions for Super Bowl contenders in 2021-22 season

No team creates more debate and frustration than the Dallas Cowboys. Heading into last year on the back of Mike McCarthy's appointment, much was expected of the Cowboys and they largely underwhelmed.

Starting the year at 1-3 after losses to the Rams, Seahawks and Browns, the only victory was a remarkable comeback against the Falcons. In three games, Dallas scored at least 31 points.

Then the injury happened. Against the New York Giants, Dak Prescott suffered a horror ankle injury and the Cowboys season essentially went down the drain. However, a new season brings new hope and a fully fit Dak Prescott.

Three bold Dallas Cowboys predictions for season 2021/22

Dallas will win a playoff game

There is already a chorus of laughs after that statement. However it is not as farfetched as you might think.

Dak Prescott is back under center and the Cowboys have a rather easy schedule. While no game in the NFL is easy, Dallas should win enough games to make it to the postseason (providing Dak stays injury free).

The Cowboys can easily win the division and it will likely come down to them and Washington, although the Giants are a sleeper.

Winning the division is a surefire way to make it to the playoffs, and Dallas has more than enough to win the division and win a playoff game.

Ceedee Lamb will be the Cowboys' No.1 receiver by season's end

In his rookie year, the former Oklahoma Sooner caught 74 balls for 953 yards and five touchdowns. To think this was with a back-up quarterback in Andy Dalton.

A full year with Dak Prescott, who loves to spray the ball around, it is not inconcievable to think that Lamb will get at least 1,000 yards and improve on his catch and touchdown totals from last season.

CeeDee Lamb with Dak Prescott (Weeks 1-5):



🔹 433 yards (6th among all WRs)

🔹 395 yards from the slot (1st)

🔹 86.6 yards per game pic.twitter.com/ejzAoWyROH — PFF (@PFF) September 7, 2021

With Amari Cooper likely to be accompanied by the opposition's best defensive player and Michael Gallup slowly proving to be a more than respectable No.2 receiver, Lamb will not get as much attention.

Having shown the league how good his route running and hands were last year, expect Lamb to build on an impressive rookie year and improve his numbers in season 2021/22.

Prescott will be a Top 5 QB by season's end

Despite the Dallas Cowboys starting off with a 1-3 record last year, Dak Prescott played rather well and was on record pace for yards thrown.

However, constant fumbles on offense (the Cleveland and Falcons games come to mind) and the defense's inability to stop opposing teams meant the Cowboys were often up against it.

Dak threw for 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in his four games before the injury. Of those four games, Prescott twice had a passer rating of over 100 ( 109.4 and 112.9) and twice had ratings in the 90's. He also had an average QBR of 73.1 which is nothing to screw your nose up at.

We asked and you voted.



The 2021 Comeback Player of the Year will be @dallascowboys QB @dak Prescott ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tYqzBiOTLz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 3, 2021

So while the Cowboys were losing, Prescott was playing at a high level. The defense did him no favors either, barely being able to stop a nosebleed, Prescott had to air the ball out just to keep up. This year the defense HAS to be better doesn't it?

Dak certainly seemed to be a much better passer and quarterback than in previous years and it would not be a shock to see him be even better this season. Of course this depends on how his body holds up too.

Will he be confident in his restructured ankle and will having no preseason reps hinder him in the early stages of the year? We will find out soon enough.

Also Read

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to have a vastly improved this year after a horror show that was 2020. It all starts against the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar