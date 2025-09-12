  • home icon
  • "Thriving on the chaos": Fans react to Micah Parsons fueling "thank you.. f**k you Jerry" chants during Packers-Commanders game 

By Nishant
Published Sep 12, 2025 17:07 GMT
Micah Parsons helped the Green Bay Packers get a 2-0 start to the 2025 NFL season. Despite doubts over his availability due to back soreness, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur inserted Parsons into the lineup against the Washington Commanders. Parsons responded by playing over 30 snaps and recording two assisted tackles.

After the game, some Packers fans remained in the stadium to watch Parsons’ interview with Amazon Prime. Fans loudly chanted as Parsons sat between former NFL players Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andrew Whitworth.

Dov Kleiman shared clips from the moment through his X account.

"Insane: Micah Parsons was loving the "F**K You Jerry" chants from Packers fans after the game. We haven't seen him this happy in years..." he tweeted.
While fans in the comments clarified that fans were chanting "Thank you, Jerry," they agreed that Jones and Parsons' relationship has deteriorated.

"Parsons thriving on the chaos! Packers fans are savage," a fan said.
"This will be for the next 6 years. Believe it or not. Anger and embarrassment is when Dallas front office gets busy. We need this," another fan said.
"Kinda makes you think they won’t be exchanging Christmas gifts this year," a user wrote.
"he generationally hates jerry jones and i have to stan," a fan quoted the tweet.
"Gawd I hate what Jerry Jones has done to the Cowboys," another fan said.
"Micah petty 😂," a user wrote.
This week, Parsons helped bring down Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels twice and contributed to Green Bay’s defensive success. He is only the second pass rusher in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons.

Jerry Jones defends Micah Parsons trade, eyes Super Bowl for Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands by the trade that sent All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

On "105.3 The FAN," while discussing the trade, he said:

"This was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak."

The trade brought three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark to Dallas. However, analysts doubt Clark will match Parsons’ impact, who was dominant in his first four NFL seasons.

Parsons has quickly made an impact in Green Bay with three tackles, one tackle for loss, and 1.5 sacks in just two games. Meanwhile, the Cowboys opened their season with a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

