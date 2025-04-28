"Throw him in prison" "This is terrible" - NFL fans upset as undrafted Isaiah Bond gets prank called like Shedeur Sanders

Ex-Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond was considered a late Day 2 to early Day 3 pick in this year's draft. However, the prospect, who was once considered a potential first-round pick, went undrafted.
The wide receiver was arrested a few weeks before the event due to a pending sexual assault case. Bond was released on a $25,000 bond and has filed a federal lawsuit against his accuser for defamation.
To make matters worse, Bond received a prank call from an Alabama fan during the draft.
In the clip that is now going viral on social media on Sunday, we see this fan impersonate Atlanta Falcons GM Terry Fontenot. He then made Isaiah Bond believe that he was going to be drafted by them before ending the conversation with a 'Roll Tide'. Bond spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide before joining the Longhorns last season.
Shedeur Sanders, another touted first-round pick who fell in the draft, similarly got a prank call from the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
Fans took to the comments to express their disappointment with the prank call made on the wide receiver.
"Throw him in prison," one fan demanded.
"Wow! This is terrible and there needs to be consequences for everyone involved!" another fan said.
"They should figure out how to classify this as a crime," this fan wrote.
More fans shared their thoughts on the incident, with a couple asking some important questions.
"The fact he went undrafted makes this so much worse smh," another fan stated.
"Who leaked his number that's the real question," one fan said.
"Why is this becoming a trend? These dumb f***s deserve repurcussions," this fan commented.
Last season, Isaiah Bond played in 14 games for the Texas Longhorns. He recorded 540 yards and five touchdowns receiving as the team made it to the semifinals of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Ex-NFL star calls out league for passing up on Isaiah Bond and two other prospects
The ex-Texas Longhorns wide receiver was not the only hot commodity that went undrafted this year. Apart from him, wide receiver Nick Nash and cornerback Cobee Bryant were also passed up on after all seven rounds.
Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to social media to address these standouts going undrafted.
"Isaiah Bond..Nick Nash...Cobee Bryant going un-drafted is nasty work," Dez Bryant wrote in a tweet on X.
The Atlanta Falcons signed both Cobee Bryant and Nick Nash as undrafted free agents. On the other hand, Bond's future in the league continues to be clouded in mystery.
