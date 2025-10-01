"Ties should not happen": Jason Kelce gets furious at NFL rules after Cowboys vs Packers ends in a 40-40 draw

Jason Kelce has shared his reaction to the 40-40 tie between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. The two teams faced off on Sunday, grinding out a tie in overtime. However, Kelce is not satisfied with the result.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center decried the idea of ending a football game in a tie, preferring that a winner should emerge after each game. He said on the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis:

“Ties should not happen. We need to stop. And I feel like I don't know that it increases the chances, but it feels like now that each team gets a possession, it feels like it increases the chance of tying, as opposed to sudden death. I'm out on the f*cking ties. I don't want to see them. I don't like them…”

He continued:

“Have two guys get Nutcracker; whoever tackles the other guy to the ground first, he f*cking wins the game. Gladiator style. That's what I was, super wrestling. I don't give a f*ck. I don't care. That has nothing to do with football. I just want this game over, and I want to have a team that wins it. I don't want to tie.”

Jason Kelce reacts to AJ Brown’s cryptic tweet

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver did not seem satisfied despite his team’s win on Sunday. The Eagles beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-25 to go 4-0. However, Brown only made two receptions for seven yards.

The wideout’s subsequent post on X, where he quoted Mark 6:11, has since garnered several reactions. Jason Kelce submitted that Brown was right to be upset. He said:

“I think he should be upset that he’s not being utilized in this offense. Everyone should be upset that AJ’s not getting the ball. And I guarantee they are. They’re trying to force it to him. It needs to be done in a better way.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni reassured Brown on Monday about his importance to the team, adding that he believes the receiver wants to remain in Philadelphia. He said:

“Obviously, AJ is very important to this football team.

The coach added:

I question nothing about his desire…to be here.”

Jason Kelce was with the Eagles from 2011 to 2023, winning the Super Bowl with the franchise in 2018.

