TikTok sensation Alix Earle breaks silence on speculation of Braxton Berrios breakup

TikTok star Alix Earle has responded to rumors suggesting a breakup with her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios. The rumors began to circulate on social media last weekend when Earle attended Coachella with a group of friends, without Berrios. This had many speculating that the couple had called it quits.

Earle had enough of the rumors and posted a video on her TikTok account. She is seen in the video alongside Braxton Berrios, with the caption responding to the rumors and essentially showing that they are, in fact, still together.

“When ppl think we broke up bc I didn’t bring him on a trip.”

Earle then proceeded to sing the lyrics to a song that told her followers that they should be nicer. Earle sang:

“That’s such a weird thing to say to someone. Be softer, be more feminine."

Berrios stood next to her, laughing, before walking away before the video concluded. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver did comment on Earle's post while she was enjoying her trip to the annual Coachella music festival.

Despite not attending Coachella together, the couple has spent a significant amount of time traveling together this offseason. They were also spotted courtside at a Lakers game.

When did Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle start dating?

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios sparked relationship rumors last spring when they were seen out together in Miami, Florida.

Shortly after that, in March 2023, Earle posted her usual "Get Ready With Me" videos and shared that she was getting ready for a date. She didn't disclose the identity of her date but this led to further assumptions that it was Berrios.

Throughout the summer, the couple attended the ESPYs and other events together and she began to refer to him as "NFL man" on her social media channels. However, it wasn't until November 2023 that the couple officially confirmed their relationship on an episode of her podcast, "Hot Mess."

Since then, the couple has been open about their relationship and love for each other on their social media pages. Alix Earle attended quite a few Miami Dolphins games in 2023, showing her support for the wide receiver and his team.