TikTok star Alix Earle still learning about boundaries in relationship with Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle kept her and Braxton Berrios' relationship under wraps for several months. The couple made their red carpet debut at the ESPYs in July 2023.

Since the start of her podcast Hot Mess with Alix Earle, she has shared more information about her relationship and Berrios has even made an appearance on the show.

Alix Earle was chosen as the 'It Girl' for Nylon's December issue where the TikTok star and entrepreneur shared details about her life. She also spoke about her desire to start the podcast and how it gave her more time to talk about her life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She said that with the new format, she feels like she can share details of her and Berrios' relationship with her listeners.

“I’ve definitely been sharing more [about our relationship] with the podcast just because I’m talking in longer-form content,” she says. “I’m still learning what those boundaries are going to be for me, so I’m still testing the waters with that so far, but I always say I’m pretty much an open book. What you see is online, and it’s what you’re going to get.”

Alix Earle is still learning what the boundaries are for what she can share about their relationship. Although she is an open book about her life and shares nearly every detail, she is still using caution when it comes to her personal life.

Why did Alix Earle call Braxton Berrios "NFL Man"?

Last spring, there were social media followers speculating that Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios were dating. Earle then shared with her six million TikTok followers that she had a date and created content as she got ready.

In the next few months, as rumors heated up, she began referring to Berrios as "NFL Man" instead of revealing his name. Earle and Berrios were seen enjoying time together throughout the summer and she shared glimpses of him but never his face.

This fall, Earle made an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast live in Chicago. It was at that time she finally confirmed that she and Braxton Berrios were indeed a couple.

Berrios then appeared as a guest on Earle's podcast where they confirmed their relationship. She titled the episode 'The End of NFL Man', yet, she continued to use that moniker for Berrios throughout the episode. What was once a slick code name for her beau has now turned into his nickname.