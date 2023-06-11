TikTok star Paige Spiranac exposes Baby Gronk's father's clout-chasing tactics

'OG Insta golf girl' Paige Spiranac exposed Baby Gronk's father as he slid in her DMs. Baby Gronk, A.K.A. Madden San Miguel and his father have been working hard to get the right kind of exposure.

Baby Gronk became an online sensation for showing his football prowess. The 10-year-old weighs more than other children his age. Since he gained popularity, his father, San Miguel, has been doing everything in his power to make him even more famous.

Miguel's efforts, however, were not looked upon in a positive manner, as many fans felt as if the father was using his child in order to gain fame. In the last few days, fans have been expressing their concerns for the child.

Even Spiranac, a TikTok personality and former professional golfer, revealed a screenshot of messages from Baby Gronk's father. They read:

"Are you ever in Dallas Tx?"

"We gotta collab"

Paige Spiranac expressed her thoughts on the merging of PGA Tour-LIV Golf

Spiranac, along with being a popular social media personality, is a golf instructor who was also a professional golf player. Therefore, like many other golfers, even she had interesting thoughts about the merging of the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Even though the move did not sit well with many golfers, prime examples being Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, Paige Spiranac asked golf fans to stay calm as nothing was certain.

In a video uploaded by her sponsor, online sportsbook PointsBet USA, she said:

“Here’s what we know: Nutin’. I don’t know anything. You don’t know anything. Golf media knows nothing. Don’t trust these ‘sources.’ Players were shocked by this news and still seem to know nothing."

“There are a handful of people who do know what’s going on and they don’t even have a name for this yet. There’s even a risk that U.S. and European regulators could block the merger under antitrust concerns. You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to sit back, watch this all play out.”

Although the news took many fans and golfers by surprise, she decided to focus on the positive aspects of the collaboration.

Paige Spiranac became a multi-million dollar golf influencer and reclaimed her power when she talked about her career in her latest feature in Golf Digest. Not only is she passionate about the game of golf, but her sports knowledge extends to other sports as well.

