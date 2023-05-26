Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to the Kentucky Derby. Clearly, a fan, the New York Jets QB often returns to Louisville as often as he can, making sure he enjoys the event. This year, Rodgers showed up with his Jets teammates.

However, he seemed to have made someone else's day while at the event.

In a short video clip, TikToker and Miss Heart of Central Kentucky Morgan Moses revealed her special memory with Rodgers. Apparently, the new Jets star asked her to yodel for him. Moses complied galdly, possibly a fan of the NFL icon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When Aaron Rogers asks you to yodel for him," she wrote.

In her caption, she added:

"Core memory for sure"

In fact, Moses was all praises for Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who were also present at the Kentucky Derby with Aaron Rodgers.

Image credits: Morgan Moses official TikTok account @morganemoses

Apparently, even her followers were impressed by the NFL stars. One follower wrote:

"THE TWO MEN IN THE BACK"

Responding to the comment, Moses revealed that the two players were actually surprised by her yodeling, and were caught offguard. Considering her comment, it seemed like Morgan ended up meeting quite a few NFL stars at the event.

"Davante and Allen were so nice, we chatted after this! It just took them by surprise".

A photo of Rodgers with multiple former and current teammates. Credit: @thejimmygraham (IG)

Along with Allen and Adams, Rodgers was also seen with Randall Cobb.

Are the Jets headed to the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers?

As the NFL inches closer to the 2023 season, all eyes are trained on Rodgers and the New York Jets. Changing his team after years with the Green Bay Packers, there are unavoidable comparisons to Tom Brady.

However, Rodgers' OTAs seem to have started with an ankle injury.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers off to the side, favoring his ankle, checking it. Something clearly not right. Aaron Rodgers off to the side, favoring his ankle, checking it. Something clearly not right. https://t.co/LGaxwVVCdI

Though there are months left before the season begins, an injury can always be the cause of concern. Furthermore, fans are convinced they are cursed, especially if Rodgers' injury ends up derailing their teams season.

People are hoping the 39-year-old leads the Jets to a Super Bowl appearence. Brady, who retired this year, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won them a Super Bowl in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers at the New York Jets Offseason Workout

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, has last won the 2011 Super Bowl. Considering the Packers' season last year, the QB will have to step up his game to lead the Jets to a win.

Poll : 0 votes