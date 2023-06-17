NFL players can receive the dreaded "overrated" label for several different reasons. While fan perception has a lot to do with it, their contracts may be the biggest factor in determining whether they are truly being valued correctly. When teams offer massive contracts to certain players, especially quarterbacks, many around the NFL are quick to assess whether or not they deserve it.

Popular NFL TikTok streamer "fantasyfootballaz" recently released its personal list of who it believes are the most overrated players entering the 2023 NFL season. It should come as no surprise that four of the top five are quarterbacks. The account recently released a video counting down the top five, starting with Jalen Hurts at fifth and followed by Dak Prescott and Kyle Pitts.

The TikToker's second-most overrated player falls under the category of players who recently received a massive contract extension. That quarterback is Daniel Jones. The New York Giants signed him to a four-year deal worth $160 million during the 2023 NFL offseason. This immediately followed declining to pick up the team option on his rookie contract the year before.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what fantasyfootballaz had to say about Danile Jones being overrated:

"The fact this guy just got $40 million for throwing dump off passes to Saquon Barkley is f**king crazy to me. And in no world is this guy a top 15 quarterback."

Giving most of the credit for Daniel Jones' success last year to Saquon Barkley is an interesting point. The Giants elected to sign their quarterback to a long-term contract extension, while placing their franchise tag on the superstar running back. This puts Barkley's future in New York in serious jeopardy, while Jones is locked in for the next few years.

Following the bashing of Jones came the No. 1 pick for the most overrated player this year. The TikTok star decided to give Justin Fields this undesirable label. He's apparently unimpressed with his near record-setting rushing season with the Chicago Bears last year, claiming it doesn't make up for his alarming deficiencies as a passer. Fields' 11 interceptions last season contribute to this theory.

How many interceptions did Daniel Jones throw in 2022?

Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones had a new career-low during the 2022 NFL season when he threw just five interceptions. He has improved every year in this category during each of his four seasons, with intercpetion totals of 12, 10, seven and five, chronologically. He also set new career-highs in 2022 in many other categoires, including passing yards, passer rating, completion percentage and rushing yards. This is likely why he received the massive contract extension he was hoping for.

Poll : 0 votes